Nagaland HSLC 10th Result 2019: NBSE to announce Class 10 board exam results today; check nbsenagaland.com for scores

Nagaland Class 10 Result 2019 | The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is expected to announce the 2019 results of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10 examination today (Thursday, 2 May) at noon.

Students who are awaiting their results for the HSLC or Class 10 exams, which were held from 13 February to 25 February can check their scores on the NBSE official website — nbsenagaland.com.

Steps to check 2019 results for Nagaland HSLC or Class 10 exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website — nbsenagaland.com

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'HSLC Result 2019'

Step 3: Enter your name and roll number in the new window that opens

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' button

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the results and keep a printout for future reference

Since a large number of students will be visiting the website once the results are declared, the NBSE official website might crash or become unresponsive. While the glitch is being fixed, candidates can check their HSLC Class 10 results on alternative websites – examresults.net or indiaresults.com.

If students fail to access their HSLC scores on these websites, as well, they can use the SMS service that has been made available. To receive the HSLC results on your mobile phones, type 'RESULT<space>NBSE10<space>ROLL NUMBER' and send it to 5676750. Results can also be availed on SMS by sending 'NB10ROLLNUMBER' to 56070

NBSE chairperson Asano Sekhose said that provisional result gazettes will be issued to all registered institutes of the board. The board has informed the heads of these institutes to collect the marksheets, pass certificates and other documents from 3 May to 7 May during office hours.

In 2018, Class 10 students had recorded an overall pass percentage of 66.86 percent. Of the 19,000 students who appeared for the exams in 2018, 13,858 cleared the test. Around 9,000 boys and 10,000 girls had registered for the HSLC exams, the results for which were declared on 18 May.

About Nagaland Board of School Education:

Formed on 15 November, 1973, the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is responsible for promotion and development of secondary education in Nagaland. The headquarters of NBSE is in Kohima.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​

