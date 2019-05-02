Nagaland HSLC 10th Result 2019: Class 10 scores to be declared today on NBSE official website nbsenagaland.com

Nagaland Class 10 Result 2019 | The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will declare the 2019 results of High School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) or Class 10 examination on Thursday, 2 May on the board's official website nbsenagaland.com.

Students who are awaiting their results for HSLC or Class 10 exam, which was conducted between 13 February to 25 February, can check their scores on the NBSE official website once the result is declared.

Steps to check 2019 results for Nagaland HSLC or Class 10 exam on official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website — nbsenagaland.com

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'HSLC Result 2019'

Step 3: Enter your name and roll number in the window that opens

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' button

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the results and keep a printout for future reference

NBSE chairperson Asano Sekhose said that provisional result gazettes will be issued to all registered institutes of the board. The board has informed the heads of these institutions to collect the marksheets, pass certificates and other documents from 3 May to 7 May during office hours.

In 2018, Class 10 students had recorded an overall pass percentage of 66.86 percent. The results for HSLC 2018 exam were announced on 18 May.

About Nagaland Board of School Education:

Formed on 15 November, 1973, the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is responsible for promotion and development of secondary education in Nagaland. The headquarter of NBSE is in Kohima.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​

