Nagaland govt to constitute commission for creating citizen register (RIIN) despite protests from tribals, civil society

Kohima: Nagaland government on Saturday issued an order to constitute a three-member commission to chalk out modalities for the Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN) exercise.

The commission will study and examine all issues related to the exercise and submit its recommendations to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio government within three months. Two retired IAS officers, Banuo Z Jamir and T Kiheto Sema and C Shingwang Konyak have been included into the committee. Justice (Retd) Zelre Angami has been appointed an advisor to the commission.

The State Home Commissioner and the Law and Justice Secretary will be ex-officio members of the commission. Issues like eligibility criteria to be an indigenous inhabitant, relevant authority to authenticate claims, place of registration and nature of documents needed to substantiate claims will be studied and finalised by the commission.

"The commission shall have access to all records and documents that may be relevant to the subject and shall also be free to associate any government official or any person as it may deem fit for successful completion of the task assigned," the government said.

The government's move came after several tribal bodies, civil society groups and representatives of various communities raised their concerns over the exercise. "Views, opinions, and concerns have been expressed by various sections of society and tribal bodies of Nagaland on a number of matters pertaining to the exercise of RIIN," it said.