Nagaland Class 10, Class 12 Result 2019 to be declared today: Nagaland board to announce HSLC, HSSLC results on 2 May on nbsenagaland.com

Nagaland Class 10, Class 12 Result 2019 | The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is expected to announce the results of the HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) exams today (Thursday, 2 May). The results are likely to be declared in the afternoon. Students can check their scores on the official website — nbsenagaland.com.

The NBSE held the Class 10 exams from 13 to 25 February and the Class 12 exams from 12 February to 4 March. NBSE chairperson Asano Sekhose said that provisional result gazettes will be issued to all registered institutes of the board. The results will also be put up on the NBSE notice board.

In 2018, Class 10 students recorded an overall pass percentage of 61.86 percent, and 79.21 percent of Class 12 students had cleared the exams.

Steps to check Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website — nbsenagaland.com

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'HSLC and HSSLC Result 2019'

Step 3: The results will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download the results and take a printout for future reference

Candidates can also check their scores at alternative websites such as examresults.net or indiaresults.com.

Students can also get their scores via SMS. To get the Class 10 results via SMS, type: RESULTNBSE10ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750.

For Class 12 scores, type: NB12ROLLNUMBER and send the same to 56070

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.