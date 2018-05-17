You are here:
Nagaland board higher secondary Class 12th examination results 2018 to be declared tomorrow on nbsenagaland.com

India FP Staff May 17, 2018 11:36:31 IST

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will announce its Class 12th board examination results tomorrow (18th May). Eligible students who appeared for the exams may check their results on the official board website, nbsenagaland.com.

In addition to this, the results will also be declared on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Representational image. PTI

According to a report on The Indian Express, around, 15,281 students had registered for the HSSLC (higher secondary school leaving certificate) board examination this year, of whom 11,339 were in the Arts stream, while 1,360 were Commerce students and 2,582 gave the Science exam.

The exams were conducted at 54 provisional centres across the state. The exams started on 8 March and went on till 29 March.

Here is how you can check your score for the NBSE Class 12th results 2018:

1) Visit the official website www.nbsenagaland.com

2) On the homepage, go to the Results section

3) A new page will open

4) Enter your exam roll number and date of birth (DOB)

5) Submit the entered information

6) Save your Nagaland HSLC result 2018

Last year, the HSSLC results were declared on 8 May, 2017.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.


Updated Date: May 17, 2018 11:36 AM

