Nagaland board higher secondary Class 10th examination results 2018 to be declared tomorrow on nbsenagaland.com

India FP Staff May 17, 2018 11:39:27 IST

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will announce its Class 10th board examination results tomorrow (18th May). Eligible students who appeared for the exams may check their results on the official board website, nbsenagaland.com.

In addition to this, the results will also be declared on examresults.net and indiaresults.com on Friday afternoon.

Representational Image. Getty Images

A report on The Indian Express said 10,437 boys and 11,275 girls had registered for the HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) from 78 centres. The highest enrolment was observed at Dimapur district with 7,094 candidates followed by Kohima with 3,619 candidates, the report said.

The High School Leaving Certificate or the Class 10th examinations started on 15 February and ended on 27 February. Some 22,446 students appeared in the examination that was held despite wide protests by the Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC), Kohima and the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC).

Here is how you can check your score for the NBSE Class 10th results 2018:

1) Visit the official website www.nbsenagaland.com

2) On the homepage, go to the Results section

3) A new page will open

4) Enter your exam roll number and date of birth (DOB)

 5) Submit the entered information

6) Save your Nagaland HSLC result 2018

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.


Updated Date: May 17, 2018 11:39 AM

