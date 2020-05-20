Mysterious loud noise heard across Bengaluru; authorities trying to identify cause, disaster management official rules out earthquake

A loud noise was heard across Bengaluru around 1:30 pm on Wednesday. A number of people took to the social media to share their experiences. However, the reason behind it is still not known.

Some posted saying that the noise sounded like an aftershock from an earthquake. A few others said that it felt like a jerk and the windows and doors rattled.

That was most likely a big sonic boom. Shaking buildings and windows. Shock around 20 minutes ago. Later I can see and hear fighter aircrafts taking sorties. #Bengaluru #Bangalore https://t.co/QQWqHtJPtc pic.twitter.com/gjF2uJMnnZ — Neeraj Sharma (@Neeraj_Sharma_) May 20, 2020

According to a report by The News Minute, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said that there has been no damage reported from anywhere in the city.

The report said there were speculations that it could be a sonic boom caused by a fighter jet flying over Bengaluru but there was no confirmation about it either.

“We have asked the Air Force Control Room to check if this was a flight,” Rao added.

According to NASA, a sonic boom is a thunder-like noise one hears from the ground when an aircraft flies overhead "faster than the speed of sound, or supersonic.”

The loud noise was heard by residents of Cooke Town, Hosur Road, HAL, Vivek Nagar, Old Madras Road, Ramamurthy Nagar, Ulsoor, Kammanahalli, CV Raman Nagar, Kundanahalli, Whitefield and HSR Layout.

A report by The Indian Express quoted police personnel at the Bengaluru City Police Control Room saying that they started receiving calls around 1:20 pm.

“We are checking with our personnel and other officers across departments. A detailed statement will be shared soon across social media platforms,” a police officer said.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) Director Srinivas Reddy said that there was no earthquake activity recorded on Wednesday in Bengaluru. “The seismometers did not capture any ground vibration as generally happens during a mild tremor,” he said.

Rao told Deccan Herald that KSNDMC along with mines and geology officials are trying to find out the nature and exact location of the sound that was heard.

The report mentioned that the seismic activity monitoring wing of the KSNDMC didn’t record any such activity. Officials said the seismometers have not recorded any spike, which means an earthquake is not the source of the sound.