Roshan Patel, the CEO and founder of healthcare startup Walnut, was surprised by the candid reply of a software engineer. He had contacted her to inquire about her potential interest in joining their company. Her response was so frank that it left a lasting impression on him, even after almost two years. This engineer’s direct answer has now become a popular topic on Twitter.

The exchange tool place in September 2021, shortly after Walnut secured funding in a pre-seed round. Roshan Patel initiated the process of hiring for his startup by contacting prospective candidates for job positions.

As a part of his recruitment efforts, Roshan Patel contacted the software engineer and sent her a message which said, “I run a startup increasing access to healthcare by making it more affordable. We just raised a pre-seed round and are looking to hire talented engineers. Any interest in chatting?”

The software engineer conveyed to Patel that her present CTC was higher than the pre-seed round that was raised by Walnut.

Patel shared a screenshot of the exchange he had with the engineer almost two years ago and stated that he still thinks about it, blurring the engineer’s name to protect her privacy. The tweet has gone viral and viewed over 3.2 million times on Twitter.

Still thinking about this exchange almost 2 years later. pic.twitter.com/YI9b3NZtIV — Roshan Patel (@roshanpateI) April 26, 2023

A viewer sarcastically wrote, “Emotional professional damage.”

Emotional professional damage. — vivan. (@VivanVatsa) April 26, 2023

Some users said perhaps if Patel emphasised the mission instead of concentrating on the finances, the response could have varied.

I wonder if you described the mission instead of focusing on the finances the response could be different. — Alexandre Andrianov MD (@alexmd2) April 26, 2023

An account said that the engineer is not incorrect, especially considering the high failure rate of start-ups. He added that with the salary she was earning, she seemed quite established and was doing well in her career.

She ain't wrong. Especially when 90% of start ups fail. Also, at that salary rate, she is well established in her career doing well. Just noticed the — after the name, comes across like a spray and pray message probably sent by a script as well. She said what she said. 👏🏽 — Danny Thompson (@DThompsonDev) April 26, 2023

A person said that there are a million ways she could have turned that into a constructive conversation.

🤣there are a million ways she could have turned that into a constructive conversation. 🤦‍♂️ — 🧔🏻 Vinnie Lauria (@vlauria) April 27, 2023

Some users said that the candidate had a negative attitude and did not ask any question during the interview.

Poor mindset, not a single question was asked. You dodged a bullet on a bad hire — Evo9dude (@evo9kev) April 27, 2023

On a different note, a New York-based start-up called Walnut raised $113.6 million in funding over four rounds, with $3.6 million raised in April 2021.

