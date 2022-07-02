MVA fields Shiv Sena's Rajan Salvi for Assembly Speaker post against BJP's Rahul Narvekar

Rajan Salvi filed his nomination for the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker election on Saturday

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has fielded Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rahul Narvekar for the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker's post.

Elections for the same will be held on Sunday (3 July). Salvi filed his nomination for the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker election on Saturday.

"We have filed the nomination of Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi. Congress had the first claim but we sat down with Shiv Sena and NCP and this decision was taken together," said Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat.

Meanwhile, the new government of Maharashtra, led by Eknath Shinde, will face a floor test on 4 July.

Earlier, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray removed the newly appointed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from the post of Shiv Sena leader for indulging in "anti-party activities".

Shinde has also "voluntarily" given up the membership of the party, therefore "in exercise of powers vested in me as Shiv Sena party president, I remove you from the post of Shiv Sena leader in the party organisation," said the letter from Thackeray.

Thackeray, who headed a coalition government of Sena, NCP and Congress, stepped down as chief minister on 29 June after the Supreme Court refused to stay the floor test ordered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. With 39 out of 55 Sena MLAs being part of Shinde's camp, it was apparent that the government had lost its majority.

The Special Session of the Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 3 and 4 July.

