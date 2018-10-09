Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes: Manju Verma's anticipatory bail plea dismissed by Patna High Court

Patna: The Patna High Court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail application of Bihar's former Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma.

The development comes nearly two months after Manju, along with her husband Chandrashekhar Verma, were put behind bars after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recovered as many as 50 live cartridges from their house during a raid carried out in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case, pertaining to the alleged sexual harassment of 44 girls residing at the state-run shelter home.

Manju Verma's husband was also accused of having links with Brajesh Thakur, the alleged mastermind behind the scandal.

Following the developments, Verma had resigned as the Social Welfare Minister of Bihar.

It was alleged that Chandrashekhar used to visit the shelter home quite frequently and spent hours in the girls' shelter home. The couple repeatedly denied the allegations.