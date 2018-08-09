You are here:
Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes: CBI demands detailed medical report of key accused Brajesh Thakur

India Asian News International Aug 09, 2018 09:52:31 IST

Muzaffarpur: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has demanded detailed medical report of Brajesh Thakur, the key accused in Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case, from Muzaffarpur jail's doctor.

Thakur, who was arrested on 2 June by the Bihar police in the case, has been resting at a hospital ward inside the Muzaffarpur jail. He reportedly complained of a backache, severe diabetes and heart problem.

Representational image. News18

An FIR was registered against him on 31 May. He is on a judicial custody as the POCSO court reportedly denied to grant his custody to the police.

On 8 August, the CBI froze the bank accounts of Thakur for further investigation into the matter.

The shelter home case was uncovered around three months ago after a report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in April revealed that the inmates were allegedly sexually abused.


