Muslim Women's Rights Day 2022: Know history and significance
Muslim Women's Rights Day is celebrated all over the country on 1 August to mark the enactment of the triple talaq law in 2019 that made the practice a criminal offence
Muslim Women's Rights Day is celebrated all over the country on 1 August to mark the enactment of the triple talaq law. This law, which made the practice of triple talaq a criminal offence, came into force on 1 August 2019.
The practice of triple talaq had allowed Indian Muslim husbands to instantly divorce their wives by saying the word "talaq" three times continuously, without considering her consent on the matter.
History
The Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act of 1937 had given Indian Muslim husbands special privileges over their wives, which included the practice of triple talaq. Also known as Talaq-a-Biddat, triple talaq was practiced by many. On 1 August 2019, after the Rajya Sabha passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 on 31 July, the law came into force. This Act made the practice of triple talaq illegal.
The law was deemed controversial by some sections of society, who protested against it. But the government stood firm on its objective to enact the law. To commemorate the day, the government announced in 2021 that Muslim Women's Rights Day will be observed across the country on 1 August.
Significance
The law against triple talaq was successful in making the practice a cognizable criminal offense punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine. The Bill passed by the Narendra Modi-led government also allowed that “a married Muslim woman shall be entitled to custody of her minor children in the event of pronouncement of talaq by her husband, in such manner as may be determined by the magistrate”.
The law against the Triple Talaq helps to safeguard gender equality. It also strengthens the fundamental, constitutional, and democratic rights of millions of women across India. The bill also promotes the self-reliance, self-respect and self-esteem of millions on Muslim women. The law has been successful in reducing cases of triple talaq by 80 per cent since it was passed, as per reports.
Triple talaq ordinance greenlit by President Ram Nath Kovind two days after Cabinet nod
The Triple Talaq ordinance was signed by President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday, two days after it got a Cabinet nod
Odisha: Muslim woman asks for Eidi, gets triple talaq instead; complaint filed against husband
A Muslim woman from Soro area in Odisha's Balasore district has lodged a complaint with the administration, accusing her husband of divorcing her by pronouncing 'talaq' thrice on Monday, the auspicious day of Eid-al-Adha
Kerala-based Muslim body moves Supreme Court against triple talaq law, claims Act violates Articles 14, 15 and 21
A day after President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, 'Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema', a religious organisation of Sunni Muslim scholars and clerics in Kerala, moved the top court seeking to declare it as unconstitutional.