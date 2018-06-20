Muscat-bound Air India flight makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport due to hydraulic leakage

Mumbai: A Muscat-bound Air India flight via Mumbai carrying 176 passengers onboard from Ahmedabad made an emergency landing at the city airport due to the hydraulic leakage, an airline spokesperson said.

All the passengers are safe and will be flying to their destination in another aircraft, he added.

"Full emergency was declared at 2015 hrs for AI 985 arriving from Ahmadabad due to hydraulic failure," a Mumbai airport official said.

The flight landed safely at 2036 hrs, the official added.

Confirming the incident, the Air India spokesperson said the pilot of the Airbus A321 sought emergency landing due to the mid-aid hydraulic leakage.

There were 176 passengers onboard apart from the crew, he said adding the aircraft is being changed for the onward flight.