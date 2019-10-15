Murshidabad triple murders: WB Police arrests accused, says he was miffed over not being given receipt of insurance policy instalment

Murshidabad: The accused behind the triple murder case of Murshidabad has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The case is related to the murder of Bandhuprakash Pal (35), his wife Beauty Mondal Pal (30) and son Angan Bandhu Pal (8) inside their house in Jiaganj area here.

Murshidabad SP Mukesh Kumar said, "The accused has been identified as Utpal Behera and he has confessed to killing Pal, his wife and child."

Behera is a resident of Sahapur village in Sagardighi. He lives in the same village where Pal grew up and stayed before moving to Jiaganj.

The SP further said, "The victim was a teacher by profession but he was also active in selling insurance policies. Behera stated that he took one policy of PNB Met life from the deceased and paid Rs 24,000 as instalment, but he was not given any receipt. So he was annoyed with the deceased."

"The accused called the victim and was abused by him. So he was very angry and decided to take revenge. On 5 October, the accused went to Jiaganj to purchase a sharp weapon. On 7 October, he again went there again and inspected the area. And on 8 October, he attacked the family and killed them," the SP said.

"We are sending the accused to 14 days police custody," he added.

Pal was a school teacher who worked in Gosaigram Sahapara Primary school. Pal, his wife pregnant wife and son were all brutally murdered. The incident came to light after the neighbours found the bodies inside their house and informed the police.