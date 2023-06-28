Mumbai's upcoming Versova–Bandra Sea Link renamed as Veer Savarkar Setu

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday renamed the upcoming Versova–Bandra Sea Link in Mumbai as Veer Savarkar Setu.

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link has also been renamed as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Nhava Sheva Atal Setu after the former Indian prime minister.

Born in 1883 in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was a leading figure in the Hindu Mahasabha.

The decisions were taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

We've renamed Versova–Bandra Sea Link as Veer Savarkar Setu and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link renamed as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Nhava Sheva Atal Setu. We've also taken a big decision to increase the limit of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana from Rs 2 lakh to Rs…

Shinde had first touted the renaming of the sea link on Savarkar’s birth anniversary on 28 May.

“On the lines of the Union government’s gallantry awards, the Maharashtra government will also set up Swatantryaveer Savarkar gallantry awards,” he also said. The upcoming 17-km sea link will connect Andheri to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link as part of the coastal road. The MTHL will connect Mumbai to Navi Mumbai and is expected to be completed by December this year.

