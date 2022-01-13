Mumbai's unusually chilly weather sparks hilarious meme-fest on internet, take a look

#MumbaiWinter began trending on social media and Twitter has been abuzz with viral memes since 10 January.

Mumbai witnessed one of its coldest winter days this season as the temperature in the city dropped down to 13.2 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Nagpur recorded a minimum temperature of 15.2 degrees Celsius in Mumbai’s Colaba area on 10 January, as reported by Indian Express.

The maximum temperature for this season was 26.7 degrees Celsius recorded on 9 January. The low temperatures were recorded after the city received unprecedented seasonal showers over the weekend.

As the residents of Mumbai spent their time indoors due to the chilling weather, the sudden drop in temperature has sparked a meme-fest on Twitter. While Mumbaikars were wrapped in blankets and winter clothes, they seized this opportunity to roast the internet with a blizzard of hilarious memes. #MumbaiWinter began trending on social media and Twitter has been abuzz with viral memes since 10 January.

Among those who joined the meme-fest on Mumbai’s chilly weather was superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. The production house shared a number of behind-the-scenes photos of the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale. The images showed actor SRK, Kajol, choreographer Farah Khan and director Rohit Shetty trying to brave the cold through sweaters and jackets while shooting for a song amidst the backdrop of a cold waterfall.

The post was shared on Instagram on Red Chillies official handle and was captioned, “Sweaters ki keemat tum kya jaano Delhi walon (Delhi residents, you would never be able to value sweaters). Yours sincerely, A Frozen Mumbaikar”.

Take a look at some more hilarious memes that are bound to crack you up:

As much I am in love with this #mumbaiwinter I would really love to get stuff done...Too cold to move pic.twitter.com/p6PlT52TiU — Tarannnum Ahuja (@tarannnum) January 10, 2022

Should we declare official winter season for 2-3 days in Mumbai now?#mumbaiwinter #mumbai pic.twitter.com/swLQqhpeMk — Roads of Mumbai (@RoadsOfMumbai) January 10, 2022

Mumbaikars after experiencing below 15° temp for first time #mumbaiwinter pic.twitter.com/uCef0bcJPD — (@rits_upadhyay) January 10, 2022

Me after taking bath with cold water in this #mumbaiwinter - pic.twitter.com/pf9W4Mhzuc — Himanshu Sharda (@shardaasm) January 11, 2022

Meanwhile, it is also predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) that the city’s temperature will only dip further in the coming days as January and February are considered to be winter months in the city.