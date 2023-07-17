Mumbai: Woman used chicken blood to fake sexual abuse by 64-year-old man

A woman in Mumbai has been accused of fabricating allegations of sexual assault against a 64-year-old man at a luxurious hotel in the city.

According to the chargesheet filed by the police, she applied chicken blood on her hands and claimed that she was injured while resisting the man’s sexual advances.

The accused woman, identified as Monica Bhagwan, also known as Dev Choudhary, allegedly devised a honey trap to frame the businessman and, along with her three accomplices, extorted Rs 3 crore from him.

The chargesheet was recently filed by Unit 10 of the city’s crime branch police against Monica Choudhary, Anil Choudhary (alias Akash), Lubna Wazir (alias Sapna), a fashion designer, and jeweler Manish Sodi.

The incident dates back to November 2021 when the businessman from Kolhapur lodged a police complaint stating that a gang of four individuals had set up a honey trap at a hotel in the city and extorted Rs 3.25 crore from him.

The accused allegedly continued to threaten him with a video and demanded an additional Rs 2 crore.

While Monica’s accomplices were arrested earlier in the case, her arrest took place in June 2022.

The police revealed that the blackmail ploy began in 2017 when Anil Choudhary and Sapna befriended the businessman, conducted an assessment of his assets, and devised a plan to trap him.

In 2019, during his stay at a five-star hotel in Mumbai, Monica accused the businessman of sexual assault, and Sapna recorded a video of their altercation, accusing him of the assault.