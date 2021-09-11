Mumbai woman, raped and tortured with iron rod inside tempo in Sakinaka, dies in hospital
One accused has been arrested for the gruesome crime. According to reports, she succumbed after a 33-hour-long battle in the hospital
A 34-year-old woman, who was raped and tortured with an iron rod, died this morning at a Mumbai hospital.
According to reports, she succumbed after a 33-hour-long battle in the hospital. Further details are awaited.
In the incident that bore a grim reminder of the 2012 Delhi gangrape case, the woman was raped and brutally assaulted inside a stationary tempo in suburban Sakinaka, the police had said on Friday.
One accused, aged 45, was arrested within a few hours of the incident, said an official.
The police control room had received a call in the early hours of Friday that a man was thrashing a woman on Khairani Road, he said.
A police team rushed to the spot to find a woman lying in a pool of blood. She was taken to the civic-run Rajawadi hospital, the official said.
As per the preliminary probe, she had been raped and also assaulted with an iron rod in her private parts, he said, adding that the incident had taken place inside a tempo parked on the roadside.
Bloodstains were found inside the vehicle.
Acting on some leads, accused Chauhan was arrested under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 376 (rape) and further probe was on, he added.
Inputs from agencies
