Mumbai University TYBCom semester V and VI result announced; check results at mu.ac.in

Mumbai University has declared the results for Third Year Bachelor of Commerce (TYBCom) Semester V and Semester VI results on its official website at mu.ac.in. A total of 74863 students registered for the TY BCom exam of which 73,813 appeared.

About 10 students got ‘o’ grade, while 214 received ‘A’ grade. A total of 1,081 students got grade ‘B’ and 3,462 got grade ‘c’. Similarly, 3,916 candidates have received grade ‘D’ and 1,272 got grade ‘E’ and 1,1573 got grade ‘F’. The pass percentage is 46.49 per cent, according to The Indian Express.

Steps to check the MU TYBCom result

- Visit the official website of the Mumbai University - mu.ac.in

- Click on ‘Exams & Results’in the top navigation bar.

- Click on the alternate link for results

- Select the link of your Semester and seat number and click

- A pdf page containing the result will appear on the screen

The result has been divided on the basis of seat number. On opening the pdf page for results, candidates can see the seat number, name, college name, paper and marks.