Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Mumbai University TYBCom semester V and VI result announced; check results at mu.ac.in

India FP Staff Jul 09, 2018 17:59:48 IST

Mumbai University has declared the results for Third Year Bachelor of Commerce (TYBCom) Semester V and Semester VI results on its official website at mu.ac.in. A total of 74863 students registered for the TY BCom exam of which 73,813 appeared.

About 10 students got ‘o’ grade, while 214 received ‘A’ grade. A total of 1,081 students got grade ‘B’ and 3,462 got grade ‘c’. Similarly, 3,916 candidates have received grade ‘D’ and 1,272 got grade ‘E’ and 1,1573 got grade ‘F’. The pass percentage is 46.49 per cent, according to The Indian Express.

Mumbai University. Image courtesy Simon Alexander Jacob

Mumbai University. Image courtesy Simon Alexander Jacob

Steps to check the MU TYBCom result

- Visit the official website of the Mumbai University - mu.ac.in

- Click on ‘Exams & Results’in the top navigation bar.

- Click on the alternate link for results

- Select the link of your Semester and seat number and click

- A pdf page containing the result will appear on the screen

The result has been divided on the basis of seat number. On opening the pdf page for results, candidates can see the seat number, name, college name, paper and marks.


Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 17:59 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Super Cool News Apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores