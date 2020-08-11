Mumbai University admissions 2020: Second merit list to be released shortly at mu.ac.in; document verification begins tomorrow

Those who score marks above the cut-off will have to get their documents verified after which seats will be allotted to them on the basis of merit

The Mumbai University will release the second merit list for admission to undergraduate programmes today at 7 pm. The cut-off list will be available at Mumbai University's official website - mu.ac.in.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the list will also be available on separate websites of each college in the Mumbai. Those who match the cut-off marks will have to get their documents verified after which seats will be allotted to them on the basis of merit.

The verification of documents and payment based on the second merit list will open on 12 August and will continue till 3 pm of 17 August.

A Times of India report mentioned its sources saying that the Ramnarain Ruia College has already released their second cut-off list. Only a few colleges are likely to release their second merit list while most are likely to get delayed.

The entire admission process of admission to the University of Mumbai got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The University has released the first merit list on 6 August. This year around 3.3 lakh students have registered and 6.2 lakh applications have been filled.

At the time of verification of documents, candidates will have upload and submit their passport size photograph, scanned signature, self-attested class 10 certificate/ marksheet mentioning the date of birth, self-attested Class 12 marksheet.

The Mumbai University will release the third merit list on 17 August at 7 pm.

Steps to check Mumbai University second merit list

Step 1: Visit the official website of Mumbai University: mu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link to merit list.

Step 3: A PDF document will open on the screen.

Step 4: Download and look for cut-off.