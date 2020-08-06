Mumbai University admissions 2020: First merit list released today; check cut-offs at mu.ac.in

The second merit list will be released on 11 August at 7 pm, while the third merit list will be out on 17 August at 7 pm.

The Mumbai University on Thursday released the first cut-off or merit list for admission to undergraduate courses on its website mu.ac.in.

According to a report in Indian Express, candidates whose names have appeared on the merit list will can get their documents verified and pay their fees by 3 pm on 10 August. The site became unresponsive an hour after the list was announced due to a heavy load, as per the report. The merit list is available in a PDF file.

A high cut-off is expected this year as the HSC or Class 12 result recorded a high pass percentage of 90.66.

Last year, the cut-off at Mithibai College of Arts was over 94 percent. At St. Xavier’s college, it was 98.42 percent.

BSc IT admissions 2020-21 for St. Xavier's College, Mumbai, will be on the basis of marks obtained in mathematics in Class 12. The cut-off stands at 94. For Christians, it is 68 and students with disability the cut-off is 86. For special category, the cut-off is 89.

As per a report in India TV, around 3.3 lakh students have registered and 6.2 lakh applications have been filled.

At the time of verification of documents, candidates will have upload and submit their passport size photograph, scanned signature, self-attested class 10 certificate/marksheet mentioning the date of birth, self-attested Class 12 marksheet.

The registration for admission to UG courses in all the affiliated colleges of the University of Mumbai closed on 5 August.

The second merit list will be released on 11 August at 7 pm, while the third merit list will be out on 17 August at 7 pm.

How to check first cut-off

Step 1: Go to the official website of Mumbai University: mu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link to merit list.

Step 3: A PDF document will open on the screen.

Step 4: Download and look for cut-off.