Mumbai University admission 2019: Pre-admission registration for undergraduate, diploma, advance diploma courses closes tomorrow; how to apply

Mumbai University admission 2019 | The online registration process for admission to various undergraduate, diploma and advance diploma courses in the University of Mumbai will close tomorrow (Friday, 7 June). Students who wish to apply at the university for admissions through the official website mu.ac.in should register till 7 June.

For the online pre-admission registration in various undergraduate, diploma and Advance diploma courses at the university, students should visit mum.digitaluniversity.ac till 7 June.

According to The Indian Express, the first merit list will be out on 13 June and verification of documents will begin on 14 June, while students who are accepted in the first merit list will be required to pay the fees between 15 and 17 June. The second merit list will be out on 17 June followed by the third and final merit list on 20 June, the report added.

The university has also released a video to help people through the admission process.

Steps to apply for University of Mumbai Admission 2019:

Step 1: Go to Digital University portal by visiting mum.digitaluniversity.ac

Step 2: Click on the link which says, ‘Click Here For Mumbai University Pre Admission online Registration 2019-20’

Step 3: Register on the portal by filling in the details. Complete your profile, including submitting details like address, education qualification, photograph, etc.

Step 4: Select the programme you wish to apply for, and complete the registration process.

Documents required

To complete the pre-admission registration online, you are required to have passport size photograph of the applicant, scanned signature of the applicant, self-attested class 10 certificate/mark sheet containing date of birth, self-attested class 12 mark sheet SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM Certificate, and other certificates

In case you have not received the marksheet from your senior secondary education board, a self-attested copy of the marksheet downloaded from the respective Board’s website should be uploaded.

