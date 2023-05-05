Battling constant exposure to pollution, drastic weather conditions, and damaged roads, traffic police officials are known for constantly serving their duties throughout the year, no matter how challenging their task is. Traffic cops are rightfully called the kind of ‘heroes’ who don’t wear capes, but continue to make efforts to make this world a better place. Speaking of which, the internet has recently dug up one such story of an unsung hero who was seen winning hearts with his thoughtful gesture during his duty hours. While it is very common for roads to get slippery during rainy seasons, it can be a potential cause of accidents.

While authorities are entitled to work on such roads, a Mumbai traffic police officer was recently seen taking up the responsibility on his own shoulder as he unpacked a bag of mud on a slippery intersection of a road.

A video of the same has gone viral on social media showing how the traffic cop was seen emptying a bag of dust on the slippery road, that looked visibly wet due to the rains. A Twitter user named Vaibhav Parmar clicked a picture of the cop’s considerate gesture and shared it on the microblogging platform to appreciate the same. As per the tweet, the episode took place at the Bhandup Pumping signal in Mumbai’s Mulund East.

*Appreciation Post* Today at Bhandup Pumping signal many bikes were slipping due to rain, 1 traffic officer called fire brigade but didn't wait he himself covering road with dust to make sure safety of commuters. Salute to the man. 🫡👏 @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/DOfgPxkb0y — Vaibhav Parmar (@ParmarVaibhav7) May 2, 2023

“Today at Bhandup Pumping signal many bikes were slipping due to rain, 1 traffic officer called fire brigade but didn’t wait he himself covered road with dust to make sure safety of commuters. Salute to the man,” the user wrote. In reaction to the post, social media users were seen lauding the officer’s gesture. A user commented, “Our police force have a tough job, working long hours, through extreme temperatures, inhaling toxic fumes throughout the day, with no protective equipment”, while another wrote, “A few great people in Police department has helped me maintain faith in the system. They care about safety of citizens, going beyond their assigned duty. Otherwise, most complaints to traffic dept regarding wrong side driving etc go on deaf ears.” “Very few left, 2-3 years back 2 traffic policeman were seen filling pot holes on WEH during monsoons … hats off to these policemen,” a user commented.

