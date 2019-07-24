Mumbai to receive 'very heavy rainfall' today: 8 injured after car crash in Andheri; trains affected due to waterlogging in Sion

Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall in the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday, which has led to waterlogging in several suburbs of the city. In the city's Andheri area, eight people were injured after a collision between three cars due to low visibility early on Wednesday morning.

Waterlogging was recorded in Sion, Andheri, Hindmata, Chembur, Govandi, and Mankhurd areas. Local train lines were also affected in Sion, and some trains were delayed on the Central Line. The rainfall is expected to continue with the same intensity for the next few hours, reports said.

Mumbai: 8 injured after three cars collided with each other in Andheri, due to low visibility following heavy rainfall in the city, early morning today. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/Ts2srOqxd3 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2019

On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department issued a warning of heavy rainfall for the city, stating that a cyclonic circulation was likely to bring more showers to the city over Wednesday and Thursday. Additionally, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts in Maharashtra have been warned of extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places on both the days, reports said.

"A cyclonic circulation is being developed near Mumbai, which will bring more showers to the city. The city has received hardly any showers in the last two to three days but the situation is changing. There will be more showers in the coming days, an IMD official was quoted by PTI as saying.

Maharashtra: Water logging in parts of Mumbai following rainfall; visuals from Gandhi Market in Sion. pic.twitter.com/ytfG043xIt — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2019

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is reportedly on alert as the IMD observatory in Colaba recorded 171 millimetres of rainfall in a duration of less than 12 hours, which falls under the forecast agency's category of "very heavy rainfall", The Times of India reported.

The visibility at the Mumbai airport has also dropped, Skymet reported, adding that flight delays and diversions are likely on Wednesday.

With inputs from agencies