Mumbai: Teen playing hide-and-seek, dies after head crushed in elevator, two arrested

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, a 16-year-old girl died after she inserted her head in the elevator duct while playing hide-and-seek in a housing society in Mumbai’s Mankhurd area on Friday.

As per the cops, the elevator had a window like opening from which the victim Rehma Kharavi inserted her head. The elevator came down at the same time and crushed her head. She died immediately.

Reshma had gone to visit her grandmother to celebrate Diwali when the incident happened.

Her family members informed that she was playing hide-and-seek with her friends. They have also accused the housing society upkeep of negligence.

Ravi Kharavi, the father of the deceased, said that the housing society authorities should have installed glass in the window to avoid accidents.

The family members have filed a complaint with the police. Police have lodged an FIR and two persons have been arrested in the case.

Mahadev Koli, senior police officials told media that the chairman and secretary of the housing society have been arrested in this case, and they are being questioned.

