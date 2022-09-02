'It's totally unacceptable and shameful behavior. It's not Maharashtra's culture. He should publicly apologise to all the women of Maharashtra. I demand MNS chief Raj Thackeray to suspend him from all party posts,' said Chaturvedi.

New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday lashed out at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) local leader Vinod Argile who allegedly beat up a woman in Kamathipura in central Mumbai and demanded public apology for his unruly behaviour.

She also sought MNS chief Raj Thackeray intervention asking him to suspend the leader from all party posts.

Three men including Argile were detained by police on Thursday after they allegedly beat up a woman and a video of the incident went viral.

The woman had taken objection to local MNS workers installing a pole for putting up an advertisement in front of her shop in Kamathipura, police said.

The incident had taken place on Sunday, said an official.

The video purportedly showed Argile, a local office-bearer of the MNS, and two others slapping and pushing the middle-aged woman.

After the video circulated on social media, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered under IPC sections 323 (assault), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (act intending to outrage modesty of woman) at Nagpada police station.

Vinod Argile, Raju Argile and Satish Lad were detained but no arrest has been made yet as probe is underway, the official said.

With inputs from agencies

