Mumbai rains updates: City breaks 1954 record with Santacruz observatory recording 921.3 mm rainfall since 1 Sept, says report

Mumbai rains LATEST updates: Mumbai has surpassed its highest September rain record 18 days into the month this monsoon as the Santacruz observatory recorded 921.3 mm rain from 1 September till 8.30 am on Wednesday. The all-time record for rainfall in September until now was 920 mm, recorded in 1954. The average rainfall for the month is 327.1 mm, reports Indian Express.
In September alone, Mumbai has witnessed 868 mm of rainfall. Monsoons this year was delayed by 15 days this June.
IMD predicts high tide to hit at 14:23 pm at 3.83 meters and a low tide is expected around 20:28 pm at 0.98 meters. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Mumbai and its suburbs
Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Thursday in a span of last three hours with Santa Cruz recording 69 mm of rains, according to Skymet Weather.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted "extremely heavy rainfall" for the next two days in Mumbai and isolated places over central Maharashtra. A red alert has been issued in isolated areas across Mumbai and MMR regions for Thursday.
"The weather bureau has issued a red rain alert, indicating "extremely heavy rainfall", for Mumbai and Raigad districts," said an IMD official.
"This indicates a precipitation of more than 204 mm in 24 hours starting Thursday morning," he said.
Dear Mumbaikars,
The IMD has predicted very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and adjoining areas for next 2 days. A red alert has been issued in isolated areas across Mumbai & MMR regions for today.
Kindly prepare your day. Ensure Safety!#Dial100 in case of an emergency.
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 18, 2019
The official also said, though Mumbai would receive heavy rainfall on Friday, Raigad would continue to receive extremely heavy showers that day also.
In view of heavy rainfall forecast, schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Konkan regions will remain closed on Thursday.
Taking to Twitter, state Minister of School Education Ashish Shelar said, "In view of heavy rainfall forecasts. As a precautionary measure, the holiday is declared for all schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Konkan region for today 19 September 2019."
He further said that after taking cognisance of local conditions, the district collectors in other parts of Maharashtra will decide whether schools will remain closed or not on Friday.
The IMD Mumbai has issued a warning of thunderstorm accompanied with intense rainfall and strong wind speed reaching 40 kmph in Raigad, Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Satara and Sangli districts during the next few hours.
Updated Date: Sep 19, 2019 17:02:00 IST
Highlights
IMD's red alert turns out to be a miss as city remains dry
As people geared up to tackle the 'red alert' issued by the IMD that has predicted heavy rainfall, the warning turned out to be a miss as the city hardly received any showers till Thursday afternoon.
While the city received some showers late Wednesday night, it remained almost dry in most parts of the city on Thursday.
16:57 (IST)
Skymet official explains why rains reduced over Mumbai, suburbs
Skymet Weather's Mahesh Palawat said on Twitter that the rains over Mumbai and suburbs reduced because a cyclonic circulation over central Maharashtra moved to northeast of Arabian Sea. Active monsoon surge weakened and resulted in weak winds which reduces moisture incursion, he said.
16:45 (IST)
Weather science is not pure science, says meterologist
Skymet Weather chief meterologist Mahesh Palawat defended the earlier forecasts of heavy rains for Thursday, and said, "Nothing happen(s) without a reason. Weather science is not a pure science. Not only us, all models and weather agencies went wrong this time."
15:16 (IST)
13:15 (IST)
Pune records wettest Thursday so far in Sept
Mumbai's neighbouring city, Pune, has also been receiving heavy rainfall since last 24 hours. Thursday was recorded as the wettest day in September so far for Pune as heavy showers lashed the city early morning. As per the IMD, Shivajinagar weather station recorded 25mm rain. Similarly, Pashan recorded 44.4mm till 8.30 am on Thursday.
12:01 (IST)
Cyclonic circulation over west Madhya Pradesh causing heavy rainfall in Maharastra, says IMD
IMD officials have said that the increase in rainfall is due to a wind system over west Madhya Pradesh moving to Maharashtra by 18 September.
Hindustan Times quoted Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD Pune, as saying, "An upper air cyclonic circulation, which is giving heavy rain over Madhya Pradesh, persists, and our weather models indicate its movement towards Maharashtra by 18 September. For the Mumbai coast, it will strengthen westerly winds paving the way for heavy to very heavy rain across isolated areas on Thursday and Friday."
11:45 (IST)
11:28 (IST)
11:13 (IST)
Mumbai may record it's highest rainfall season so far
Mumbai may record its highest rainfall for the entire monsoon season this year, with the highest seasonal rainfall record being at 3759.7 mm in 1958. This year it has already rained 3475.2 mm and two more weeks of September still remain.
11:04 (IST)
Three NDRF teams on standby
Three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are on standby and a helpline number 1916 has been issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to help people in distress if needed.
10:33 (IST)
Mumbai Police advises Mumbaikars to stay indoors
In view of the red alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai Police has advised people to not step out of their homes until necessary. The red alert by the MET department indicates precipitation of more than 204 mm in 24 hours starting Thursday morning, an official said.
10:30 (IST)
10:15 (IST)
10:05 (IST)
09:10 (IST)
09:06 (IST)
09:01 (IST)
Intermittent spells of rain in Mumbai suburbs
07:39 (IST)
07:37 (IST)
07:36 (IST)
