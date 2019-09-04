Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Schools to remain shut today as city braces for heavy rains; Central Railways train running late by 15 mins

The 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festivities were dampened at the very start of the celebration for Mumbaikars as parts of the city received heavy to very heavy rainfall all through Tuesday, and with forecast for similar weather conditions during the remaining week.

The regional meteorological centre has issued an 'orange' alert for Mumbai, Raigad and Thane for Wednesday (4 September), with "heavy to very heavy rains" at isolated places.

Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rains on Wednesday morning with water-logging at some parts of the city. Heavy rainfall was witnessed in areas like Sion, Parel, Dadar and Byculla in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Maharashtra: Water-logging in parts of Mumbai due to rainfall in the city. pic.twitter.com/okSCnXKSde — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2019

News agency ANI reported that water-logging occurred in the areas near King Circle railway station and Gandhi market.

"IMD authorities have indicated high rainfall weather for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next two days. Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety. Dial 100 in case of an emergency. Take care Mumbai," a tweet by the official handle of the Mumbai police read.

However, from Thursday onward the intensity of rains is expected to subside, and by Friday and Saturday, it will further reduce to light rains, IMD said.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD Pune, was quoted by The Times of India as saying the rainfall activity was due to significant clouding over Maharashtra on Tuesday with strong westerlies coming from the Arabian Sea.

"We expect the rainfall activity to reduce from 5 September in Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha, but Konkan would continue to remain on isolated heavy rain warning till September 6-7," Kashyapi said.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the first three days of September (till Tuesday), the city received 132.5 mm of rain, while in the suburbs, the figure stood at 193.6 mm.

The IMD centre in Santa Cruz recorded over 131.4 mm rains between Monday and early hours of Wednesday which account for nearly one-third of the total amount of rainfall expected in the month of September.

As many as 40 routes were diverted in nine waterlogged areas in Mumbai due to the heavy rains. Four routes were diverted on Sion Road causing traffic snarls around Samaj Mandir Hall in Pratiksha Nagar. Seven routes were diverted near Gandhi Market and five others were diverted around SV Road National College.

The weather forecasting agency has predicted that the maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to remain around 29 degree Celcius and 24 degree Celcius respectively in Mumbai on Wednesday.

With inputs from ANI

