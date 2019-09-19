Mumbai rains LIVE updates: IMD issues red alert, predicts very heavy rains for next two days; schools and colleges to remain shut

Mumbai rains LATEST updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted "extremely heavy rainfall" for the next two days in Mumbai and isolated places over central Maharashtra. A red alert has been issued in isolated areas across Mumbai and MMR regions for Thursday.

"The weather bureau has issued a red rain alert, indicating "extremely heavy rainfall", for Mumbai and Raigad districts," said an IMD official.

"This indicates a precipitation of more than 204 mm in 24 hours starting Thursday morning," he said.

Dear Mumbaikars,

The IMD has predicted very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and adjoining areas for next 2 days. A red alert has been issued in isolated areas across Mumbai & MMR regions for today.

Kindly prepare your day. Ensure Safety!#Dial100 in case of an emergency.

The official also said, though Mumbai would receive heavy rainfall on Friday, Raigad would continue to receive extremely heavy showers that day also.

In view of heavy rainfall forecast, schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Konkan regions will remain closed on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, state Minister of School Education Ashish Shelar said, "In view of heavy rainfall forecasts. As a precautionary measure, the holiday is declared for all schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Konkan region for today 19 September 2019."

He further said that after taking cognisance of local conditions, the district collectors in other parts of Maharashtra will decide whether schools will remain closed or not on Friday.

The IMD Mumbai has issued a warning of thunderstorm accompanied with intense rainfall and strong wind speed reaching 40 kmph in Raigad, Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Satara and Sangli districts during the next few hours.

