Mumbai rains LIVE updates: The Western Railway has suspended AC local train services in Mumbai in view of the heavy rainfall and the waterlogging at Nallasopara station. Heavy rain brought Mumbai and its neighbouring areas to a standstill on Monday, flooding streets and badly affecting life, with nearly 90 trains on the suburban network being cancelled.
The rainfall led to traffic snarls as many roads and streets in the metropolis were flooded and people were seen wading through knee-deep water.
A 43-year-old woman riding a motorcycle as a pillion was crushed by a bus after the vehicle hit a water-logged pothole in adjoining Thane district of Maharashtra on Sunday. The shocking incident was captured on CCTV cameras.
Due to water-logging, around 300 people were stuck in their homes in Vasai town of the adjoining Palghar district. However, they refused to be evacuated even as the water-level receded, a district information officer said.
The residents preferred to stay in their homes instead of relocating to some temporary shelter in response to the district administration's appeal for evacuation, he said.
Some of them accepted food packets given by the administration, he said.
"We have kept an ambulance near their homes as a precautionary measure," the officer said.
The downpour of 170 millimetres (recorded in Colaba observatory for the Mumbai city) from 8.30 am on Sunday morning till 8.30 am on Monday was the highest in a 24-hour period during the current monsoon season, the Meteorological Department's Deputy Director General, KS Hosalikar, said.
From 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Monday, the Colaba observatory recorded a rainfall of 104.8 mm.
The Santacruz observatory, which records rainfall for suburban Mumbai, reported the downpour of 122 mm during the 24-hour period from 8.30 am yesterday and 75 mm from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm today.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the metropolis has received 54 per cent of its average monsoon season rainfall just in the last 20 days.
The rainfall slowed down the pace of the financial capital, which is heavily dependent on local train services.
Though the intensity of showers receded as the day progressed, it took longer time for the city traffic to revert to its pace.
As many as 87 local services on the Central Railway (CR) and the Western Railway were cancelled today due to the heavy rain, said officials.
Vehicles on many roads were seen crawling because of the rainfall and low visibility. Potholes compounded the problem.
Schools and colleges were shut in Mumbai, while the Mumbai University said examinations will be rescheduled for students who could not appear for them today.
There was heavy water-logging in Mumbai's central areas of Kurla, Sion and Dadar. Mira Road (in adjoining Thane district), Nallasopara and Vasai (in Palghar district) were largely affected due to the heavy showers.
Train services of the Central Railway and the Western Railway were slightly delayed due to water-logging on rail tracks in some places, the officials said.
The Western Railway cancelled 50 of the nearly 1,500 suburban services operated by it on weekdays due to flooding on three tracks near Nallasopara station. Only two tracks were operational today.
The Western Railway deployed high-power pumps to take out water from tracks, but this did not help in avoiding delay in running of trains. Thousands of people could not reach their offices, while many others arrived late.
The Central Railway cancelled 37 services, out of the daily 1,700, early in the day because of water-logging on tracks between Sion and Matunga stations. However, the situation improved in the second half of the day as normal local services resumed.
Some long-distance trains to Gujarat and northern states were halted at Borivali as tracks near Nallasopara and Virar were submerged. The trains left after a delay of about one hour, a spokesperson of the Western Railway said.
Many government and semi-government establishments curtailed their office hours to allow their employees to leave for home early.
Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses were slightly delayed, but no service was cancelled or suspended, a BEST spokesperson said.
The city's neighbouring areas got even more rain and roads were submerged.
Visibility at the Mumbai airport was "not very good" but flights were operating according to schedule, an Met official said, adding no warning has been issued for the aviation sector so far.
The meteorological department has forecast more heavy rain in Mumbai till Tuesday.
Hosalikar said the intensity of rains in the city's neighbouring districts of Palghar, Raigad and some parts in the south Konkan region was even more "vigorous" with these areas receiving 200 mm rainfall since Monday.
AC local train services suspended
Santacruz recorded 137 mm of rains in 21 hours from Monday 8.30 am
Heavy monsoon rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday, flooding streets, rail tracks and crippling life in the city. The India Meterological Department has predicted "heavy to very heavy rains" at isolated places in Mumbai for Tuesday.
Trains services suspended between Vasai Road and Virar
In a tweet, Western Railway said that due to the presence of water on the railway tracks at Nallasopara station, rail traffic has been suspended between Vasai Road and Virar. The trains between Vasai Road and Churchgate are running with delay.
Earlier in the morning comedian and actor Vir Das had joked about Mumbai's infrastructure during monsoon
Western Railways responds to Piyush Goyal's tweet
Central, Western Railway authorities inspect waterlogged tracks
Dadar's Parsi Colony is severely waterlogged; more showers expected in the evening
Trains on Western line run normally with minor delay
As Mumbai received 68 millimetres in last 6 hours, Met department warns of more showers
Highest rainfall of season so far: IMD
The India Meteorological Department officials have said it is the highest rainfall of the season so far in 24 hours. Meanwhile, the education department has declared a holiday.
A few trains on Central line have been rescheduled
Meanwhile, GM of Western Railway holds meeting with Municipal Commissioner of Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation at Nallasopara Station
Rail tracks in Kalwa on Central line are completely submerged in water
Video courtesy: Dhiraj Ghugare
Road from Elphinstone Station to Senapati Bapat Marg is completely waterlogged
The road that hundreds of employees in Parel take from the Elphinstone and Parel station is completely waterlogged. Many people have to take a separate foot overbridge to access the main road from the other side.
Image courtesy: Chandrani Datta/ Firstpost
Bollywood actor Diana Penty tweets a video of waterlogged streets of Dadar that should be avoided
Twitterati praise railway authorities for uninterrupted services
Twitter users were in awe of the railway authorities for their prompt action at waterlogged stations in Mumbai and timely updates about the trains services on social media. "Good job," wrote one user when the Central Railway tweeted about the services being operated on all of its lines.
Western Railway restores fast train services from Virar to Churchgate
Officials are undertaking efforts to drain out the water which had accumulated on the railway tracks at Nallasopara. "After opening of up fast line at Nallasopara after bringing down the water level, mail/express trains of up direction are now being worked on it as usual," Western Railway said in a tweet.
Mumbai recorded heaviest rainfall of season in 24 hours, says IMD
The meteorological department has forecast more heavy rains in Mumbai till Tuesday. The Colaba observatory in south Mumbai recorded 170.6 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours (from 8.30 am on Sunday), an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
"It is the heaviest rainfall of the season so far in 24 hours," IMD Mumbai's deputy director general KS Hosalikar said.
The observatory in suburban Santacruz recorded 122 mm showers during the same period, he said, adding, "The city and its suburban areas received a good spell of showers yesterday (Sunday). Mumbai got a widespread downpour as the rain intensity escalated to very active."
Holiday for schools, colleges in Mumbai
Education Minister Vinod Tawde declared a holiday on Monday for all schools and colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region in view of the heavy rainfall.
Waterlogging reported at Thane; Central Railway says trains running with caution
As a precautionary measure, the trains are running slowly between Thane and Kalwa, resulting in delay in services. The Central Railway has stationed senior officials at these stations for quick management of issues
Downpour expected to continue in Mumbai
The downpour in Mumbai — which led to waterlogging in several areas during the weekend — is likely to continue in the city and its neighbouring districts as the India Meteorological Department has predicted further heavy rainfall for the Konkan region and Goa.
In Maharashtra, heavy rainfall is "very likely" in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts, while "extremely heavy rains" are expected at Raigad on Monday. Palghar and Raigad are expected to witness extremely heavy rainfall on Tuesday as well, the Met department said.
Traffic stopped at fast track towards Churchgate at Nallasopara station
Western Railway tweeted that the traffic on "up fast line" at Nallasopara Station has been stopped resulting in delay of 15-20 mins in local services and regulation of various Mumbai bound trains at/beyond Virar, in view of water which is currently 180 millimetre above rail level due to incessant rains.
Waterlogging reported at footover bridge in Kurla station
Incessant rains have resulted in waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai, including a footover bridge (FOB) at Kurla station.
Rains affect services at Nallasopara station in Mumbai
Western Railway said that due to water over 180 mm on the "up fast line" at Nallasopara, traffic was stopped on it. "Hence there is delay of about 15 minutes in suburban trains. Other three lines at Nallasopara working, with trains running on restricted speed," it said in a tweet.
Waterlogging at King's Circle railway underpass
Heavy waterlogging has been reported at King's Circle area as heavy rains continue to lash several parts of Mumbai.
Gokhale bridge collapse: Spot warning signs early to prevent mishaps, say experts
The recent road overbridge collapse at Mumbai's Andheri railway station during a spell of heavy rain has raised concerns over the robustness of the city's infrastructure. Following the incident, various authorities have stepped up their efforts to assess the stability of bridges in the city.
Western Railways public relations officer Ravindra Bhakar said that the Western Railway, Central Railway and BMC, along with IIT-Bombay, are currently in the process of conducting a structural audit of all 445 bridges going over rail tracks in Mumbai. He said that the audit is expected to be completed in about three to four months.
Prominent urban development experts say that the audit is likely to assess whether the construction of the structures are as per the design and whether they are strong enough to withstand the load of people, vehicles and utilities. The process is likely to consider whether the designs of the bridges were appropriate in the first place.
Heavy rains continue to lash parts of Mumbai
Train services hit on Western line; visuals from Bhayander station
Waterlogging on streets of Dadar, but no traffic congestion
Rainwater overflows on Thane station stairs
Visual from Nanalal Mehta Flyover in Matunga
Visual from approach route to Elphinstone-Parel bridge
Central areas in Mumbai like Parel, Matunga, Dadar are still waterlogged. The meteorological department has forecast more heavy rains in the city till Tuesday.
Central, Western Railway general managers conduct inspections
Central Railway general manager DK Sharma inspected stations between CST and Thane, while Western Railway general manager AK Gupta inspected Nallasopara station — which was heavily waterlogged earlier in the day.
High tide alert from 12-16 July
Twitterati praise railway authorities for uninterrupted services
Twitter users were in awe of the railway authorities for their prompt action at waterlogged stations in Mumbai and timely updates about the trains services on social media. "Good job," wrote one user when the Central Railway tweeted about the services being operated on all of its lines.
Four AC local services cancelled
The Western Railway cancelled services of four AC local trains after running its first two services on Monday. The services will resume from Churchgate at 2.55 pm for Virar.
Traffic snarls at Wadala as downpour continues
Visuals from waterlogged streets of Khar
Western Railway restores fast train services from Virar to Churchgate
Officials are undertaking efforts to drain out the water which had accumulated on the railway tracks at Nallasopara. "After opening of up fast line at Nallasopara after bringing down the water level, mail/express trains of up direction are now being worked on it as usual," Western Railway said in a tweet.
Watch: Police official helps elderly couple wade through street
Heavy water-logging has been reported in the central areas of Kurla, Sion and Dadar. The downpour — the heaviest of the season so far in a day — caused traffic jams as many roads and streets were flooded and people were seen wading through knee-deep water.
Traffic closed at Railway Colony in SV Road
Mumbai Police tweeted the diversionary routes for the north and south-bound traffic at Railway Colony. For north bound, the traffic is diverted towards Turner road to Linking road and for south-bound, the traffic is diverted from Khar Traffic Chowki to Linking Road.
Woman dies in Kalyan after bike hits pothole
According to reports, a woman was crushed under a bus after she fell off a bike that hit a pothole in heavy rain in Kalyan on Sunday.
Mumbai recorded heaviest rainfall of season in 24 hours, says IMD
The meteorological department has forecast more heavy rains in Mumbai till Tuesday. The Colaba observatory in south Mumbai recorded 170.6 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours (from 8.30 am on Sunday), an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
"It is the heaviest rainfall of the season so far in 24 hours," IMD Mumbai's deputy director general KS Hosalikar said.
The observatory in suburban Santacruz recorded 122 mm showers during the same period, he said, adding, "The city and its suburban areas received a good spell of showers yesterday (Sunday). Mumbai got a widespread downpour as the rain intensity escalated to very active."
Trains, buses run with delay as Mumbai battles heavy rains
Mira Road (in adjoining Thane district), and Nallasopara and Vasai (in Palghar district) were largely affected due to the heavy showers. Trains under Central Railway were moving slow, but no service was cancelled, an official said.
Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses were slightly delayed, but no service was cancelled or suspended, a BEST spokesperson said. The city's neighbouring areas got even more rains, and roads were submerged.
- PTI
Heavy rains lash Mumbai and its suburbs
While Dadar and Andheri reported waterlogging on Monday, the continuous downpour has also affected areas like Palghar, and Vasai.
Watch: Waterlogging at Dadar TT Circle
Dadar TT Circle filling up as you drive down from Tilak Bridge (Dadar West to East). At 11.20 am, the route it was navigable. but it is filling up fast. If the rains hold, it's better if commuters avoid the Eastern Express Highway.
Western Railway uses heavy duty pumps to ensure uninterrupted services
Heavy duty pumps are being used to pump out water from several stations including Dadar, Matunga Road, and Goregaon.
Traffic unaffected by rains on WEH
No traffic congestion on Western Express Highway from Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport to NC Kelkar at Mahim.
Wall collapses at Sandhurst Road
A wall reportedly collapsed on the slow track line at Sandhurst Road. The Central Railway said that the train services were unaffected.
Waterlogging reported at Thane; Central Railway says trains running with caution
As a precautionary measure, the trains are running slowly between Thane and Kalwa, resulting in delay in services. The Central Railway has stationed senior officials at these stations for quick management of issues
Jet Airways issues waiver on penalty for today
In view of heavy rains, Jet Airways has issued a waiver on penalties for date/flight change, refund, no-show (including fare difference if any), on all confirmed tickets for flights operating to and from Mumbai for Monday.
Downpour expected to continue in Mumbai
The downpour in Mumbai — which led to waterlogging in several areas during the weekend — is likely to continue in the city and its neighbouring districts as the India Meteorological Department has predicted further heavy rainfall for the Konkan region and Goa.
In Maharashtra, heavy rainfall is "very likely" in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts, while "extremely heavy rains" are expected at Raigad on Monday. Palghar and Raigad are expected to witness extremely heavy rainfall on Tuesday as well, the Met department said.
