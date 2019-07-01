Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Trains running 10-20 minutes slower on Central line; commuters in Kalyan, Sion and Kurla affected

Mumbai rains LATEST updates: Heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai and its neighbouring areas for the fourth consecutive day today, leaving the financial capital struggling with waterlogging, choked drains, traffic jams and cancellations and delays in trains. Commuters in the Central line have been affected due to delayed trains in Sion, Kurla and Kalyan.
Intense spells of rainfall likely to continue in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar during the next two hours, the India Meteorological Department has predicted. Twitter users shared vides and cautioned others on avoiding Lower Parel, Dadar and Sion stations at all costs.
Mumbai has been witnessing relentless heavy downpour from Sunday night and many parts of the city are expected to continue to see good showers today, according to the weather department. Train tracks in Sion, Matunga and Kurla stations were submerged. The rains, which have been intense in many parts of the city including Andheri, Kurla, Bandra, Charni Road, Santa Cruz, BKC and others, has resulted in water logging on streets and railway tracks causing inconvenience to people.
Local trains in Mumbai are running late after waterlogging on railway tracks due to heavy overnight rain in the city. Several short and long-distance trains have also been delayed or cancelled. At least 100 mm of rainfall was recorded between 4 and 5 am on Monday, with more than 360 mm recorded overnight.
Following incessant rains through the night and early morning on Monday, severe water-logging was reported in parts of Ghatkopar, Palghar and Sion. Several commuters also tweeted images of a flooded Palghar station. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has diverted traffic in following areas: Gandhi Market traffic diverted via Bhau Daji Road and Sulochana Shetty Road. Also, traffic from National College in SV Road Bandra West has been diverted via Link Road.
Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai early on Monday causing havoc for office-goers. The rains showed little signs of abetting with the private weather forecaster Skymet recording 63 mm of rains within a span of six hours between 11.30 pm (Sunday) and 5.30 am (Monday).
The sky looked menacing as this report was being written with reports of the intense shower all across Mumbai. Even as local trains, which are the lifeline of the city in terms of communication, are running with minor delays on Monday morning there are reports of waterlogging and traffic jams in some areas like Parel and Dadar.
In a tweet, the BMC had warned of intermittent rain in the city and its suburbs with isolated heavy showers.
Weather Forecast by I.M.D at 02:00 Hours - INTERMITTENT RAIN LIKELY IN CITY AND SUBURBS WITH ISOLATED HEAVY FALLS .@IMDWeather #Monsoon2019 #MCGMUpdates #MumbaiRains #SafeMonsoon pic.twitter.com/m9ug7almPq
— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 30, 2019
SkyMet also warned of flooding in Mumbai in the middle of week predicting very heavy rainfall during the period.
"The commercial capital Mumbai is at serious risk of flooding between July 3 and July 5. Close to 200 mm or more rain/ day is going to batter the city during this period, which could hamper normal life in the city. July also looks extremely promising for Mumbai after good rains were observed in the month of June," a SkyMet report said.
On Friday (28 June), three persons were killed and five injured in rain-related incidents in Mumbai, which was lashed by the first spell of heavy rains this monsoon that marked its most delayed arrival in the city in 45 years, officials said.
Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rains, ending a long dry spell, but a few hours of incessant showers left the financial capital struggling with the familiar monsoon woes of waterlogging, delayed trains, traffic jams and choked drains. Three persons died of electric shocks, while two others were injured in two separate incidents in the western suburbs, a spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. According to the civic official, the deceased were identified as Kashima Yudiyar (60), a resident of Andheri (East), Rajendra Yadav (60) and Sanjay Yadav (24) — both from Goregaon (East).
ANI reported that parts of Dadar East, Hindmata and Parel were flooded. Schoolchildren had to wade through knee-length water to travel.
11:48 (IST)
Heavy traffic jams and water logging reported in Sion, Walsad
At Sion, heavy traffic jams and water logging at railway station make commute difficult for residents. Walsad also experiences traffic jams as busy roads choked due to waterlogging.
11:46 (IST)
Visuals of water logging opposite Sion police station
11:40 (IST)
"Dear BMC..."
Twitter users mocked the BMC for its unpreparedness through yet another monsoon.
11:29 (IST)
Commuters in the Central line have been affected due to delayed trains in Sion, Kurla and Kalyan
11:07 (IST)
For those travelling south from Thane...
A Twitter user cautioned Mumbaikars travelling South from Thane to not take the Pratiksha Nagar route. "Huge water logging. Go along the Bhaktipark rd, take the longer route via Sion Koliwada"
11:00 (IST)
Recorded rainfall till now
Mumbai Suburban recorded rainfall of nearly 93 mm in a single day and a cumulative rain of 515 mm. The level of rain, recorded so far are: Thane- 148mm; Kalyan - 127 mm; Bhiwandi - 215 mm; and Panvel - 166mm
10:54 (IST)
Traffic in Mulund, Ghatkopar stalled
The importance of social media surfaces at such times. While traffic, both road and railway, starts picking up, Twitter users have been constantly sharing videos and images of stalled traffic, submerged railway tracks. One user tweeted saying that it took more than an hour to reach from Mulund to Ghatkopar in a fast train. Most of the trains are stuck at Sion, some users informed.
10:31 (IST)
Delayed monsoon causes 25% rain shortfall in Maharashtra in June
The delayed arrival of south-west monsoon over Maharashtra has brought about a shortage of 25 percent rainfall in June, the normal precipitation for the month being 207.6 millimetres, an India Meteorological Department report stated.
It showed the shortfall was 47 percent in Vidarbha, 33 percent in Marathwada and 21 percent in Madhya Maharashtra, leading to all these divisions being categorised as 'D', signifying "deficient" rainfall.
10:27 (IST)
Due to waterlogging at Palghar following trains are short-terminated, cancelled and rescheduled
10:24 (IST)
Central Railways main line operational now
All lines on Central Railways main line are operational now. However, due to bunching of trains, the standstill locals have started operating. "Please don't panic. Inconvenience is deeply regretted," Central Railway PRO tweeted.
10:15 (IST)
Mumbai rains: Here are details of the trains cancelled
Due to very heavy rains in Palghar (361 mm) during the night (Sunday-Monday), following trains have been cancelled on Monday.
1. 12935 - Bandra Terminus - Surat
2. 69139 - Borivali - Surat
3. 61002/61001 - Vasai Road - Boisar - Vasai Road is cancelled b.
4. Bandra Terminus - Jaipur cancelled between Bandra Terminus - Sanjan
5. 09070 - Valsad - Vapi is cancelled.
6. 09069 - Vapi - Surat is cancelled.
7. 69174 - Dahanu Road - Borivali is cancelled.
8. 93002 - Dahanu Road - Borivali cancelled.
9. 12922 - Surat - Mumbai Central terminated at Navsari.
10. 19004 - Bhusaval - Bandra Terminus is terminated at Boisar.
11. 59038 - Surat - Virar is terminated at Bilimoria.
12. 59024 - Valsad - Mumbai Central terminated at Udvada.
13. 19023 Mumbai Central - Firozpur Janata Express, 19015 Mumbai Central - Porbandar, 12471 Bandra T- Shri Vaishno
Devi Katra and 12009 Mumbai Central Shatabdi Express have been put back for about 1 hour. After receding of water, train movement at Palghar has begun at 8 AM at restricted speed of 30 kmph.
10:11 (IST)
Intense rainfall in Mumbai likely to continue in the next 2 hours: IMD
Intense spells of rainfall likely to continue in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar during the next two hours, the India Meteorological Department has predicted.
10:04 (IST)
Avoid Lower Parel station
This Twitter user shared a video and cautioned others on avoiding Lower Parel station at all costs.
10:03 (IST)
From Sion to Lower Parel: In tweets
Nimish Sawant, editor with Firstpost, tweeted out his journey from Sion to Lower Parel (via trains). The videos show the beginning of flooding at the Sion station, intermittent rains at Prabhadevi and then finally a flooded Elphinstone Road.
09:57 (IST)
Trains running slow on all three lines
Social media users shared images of packed railway stations and reported that trains were running late on all the three lines.
09:45 (IST)
Here comes the boating jokes...
Hapless commuters try to get creative on social media as trains wade through ankle-length water. Situation, according to social media accounts, is worse in Sion and Dadar East.
09:41 (IST)
Corrected help desk numbers for Passenger enquiry due to waterlogging at Palghar station
09:38 (IST)
Tracks flooded in Sion
Several videos on social media were shared of the Sion station. The railway tracks were submerged due to incessant rains through the night. Heavy winds led to bamboo from nearby construction work falling on tracks at Marine Lines. All trains on the Churchgate-Marine Lines have been stopped. Restoration work is on and traffic is expected to resume in 30 minutes, Western Railway tweeted.
09:26 (IST)
93 mm rainfall in Santa Cruz
In the last 24 hours (from 8.30 am on Sunday), Santa Cruz received 93 mm of rainfall, slightly short of a three-digit spell, reported Skymet.
09:23 (IST)
Trains between Kurla and Sion held up due to heavy rains
Due to heavy rains between Kurla and Sion, Up fast line services held up, Central Railway tweeted. Suburban services running cautiously on Dn fast, Up & Dn slow lines. On harbour line at Vadala Road trains running with slow speed.
09:21 (IST)
Some trains in Mumbai-Valsad-Surat section were cancelled
Western Railway said that some trains in the Mumbai-Valsad-Surat section have been cancelled due to water-logging in Palghar section. Western Railway later confirmed that water levels had receded and train movement had re-started from 8.05 am. However, train speeds were restricted to 30 km/h to ensure safety.
09:20 (IST)
100 mm rainfall recorded between 4-5 am this morning
Local trains in Mumbai are running late after waterlogging on railway tracks due to heavy overnight rain in the city. Several short and long-distance trains have also been delayed or cancelled.
At least 100 mm of rainfall was recorded between 4 and 5 am on Monday, with more than 360 mm recorded overnight.
09:15 (IST)
13 trains were cancelled due to flooding in Palghar
Due to very heavy rains in Palghar through Sunday night, 13 trains have been cancelled, Western Railway PRO said. After the water levels receded, trains from Palghar started running from at 8.05 am at restricted speed of 30 kmph in view of safety.
09:11 (IST)
Two trains cancelled between Karjat and Lonavala
Two trains have been cancelled; One has been diverted and two trains have been rescheduled due to the derailment of goods train between Jambrung and Thakurwadi on ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala, Sunil Udasi, CPRO, Central Railways said.
09:07 (IST)
Flooding in Chembur
08:59 (IST)
Dadar East flooded
ANI reported that parts of Dadar East, Hindmata and Parel were flooded. Schoolchildren had to wade through knee-length water to travel.
08:54 (IST)
Trains between Churchgate and Marine Lines temporarily suspended
Trains between Churchgate and Marine Lines have been stopped. Western Railways tweeted that due to heavy winds, material for ongoing construction work fell on overhead equipment (OHE) at Marine Lines due to which trains have been stopped between Churchgate and Marine Lines. Restoration work is in full swing and operations will resume in 30 minutes.
08:39 (IST)
BMC tweets out traffic diversion updates
BMC tweeted traffic diversion updates: Gandhi Market traffic diverted via Bhau Daji Road and Sulochana Shetty Road. Also, traffic from National College in SV Road Bandra West has been diverted via Link Road.
08:37 (IST)
Flooding in Palghar and Ghatkopar
Heavy rains were reported in parts of Ghatkopar. Several commuters also tweeted images of a flooded Palghar station.
08:34 (IST)
Western Railways have tweeted the rescheduled timings of trains
08:25 (IST)
Mumbai received 63mm of rainfall in 6 hours between 11.30 pm (Sunday) to 5,30 am (Monday)
Skymet reported that overnight rains have been quite intense. According to the private weather forecaster, in the past six hours, (between 11.30 pm last night to 5.30 am today) Mumbai has received 63 mm of rain.
08:21 (IST)
Rains in Khargar
08:21 (IST)
08:19 (IST)
Mumbai Twitterati becomes monsoon reporter
Twitter is flooded with images and videos of Mumbai rains. However, it is difficult to ascertain the veracity of each video. Users shared videos of water logging in Sion, Wadala , Antophill, Western Highway, King Circle, Thane-Belapur road, Mulund-Airoli Link Road.
08:04 (IST)
Skymet has predicted flooding on 3-5 July
Twitter users shared videos of early morning rains. Skymet also predicted flooding in Mumbai on 3 and 5 July.
07:59 (IST)
Heavy water logging on tracks at Palghar
Monday began with an ominous sky and a very heavy downpour as office-goers in Mumbai struggled with commute and water-logging problems in several areas. According to ANI, heavy water logging was reported on tracks at Palghar at about 4.30 on Monday due to incessant rains through the night. 12009 Mumbai Central-Shatabdi Express has been delayed for an hour. Following trains have been cancelled and shortly terminated.