Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Railway services were affected on the Central and Western Railway lines in Mumbai due to the incessant rains. Western Railway said that trains were being run at restricted speed at Nallasopara due to water on tracks. Churchgate-bound train services were stopped in view of the excess waterlogging on the tracks.
The downpour in Mumbai — which led to waterlogging in several areas during the weekend — is likely to continue in the city and its neighbouring districts as the India Meterological Department has predicted further heavy rainfall for Konkan region and Goa.
In Maharashtra, heavy rainfall is "very likely" in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts, while "extremely heavy rains" are expected at Raigad on Monday. Palghar and Raigad are expected to witness extremely heavy rainfall on Tuesday as well.
The IMD forecast "heavy to very heavy" rain for isolated places in Vidarbha, south Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala. Heavy downpour is also expected at some places in Uttarakhand, east Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam, and Meghalaya.
Till 5.30 am on Monday, Mumbai received 108 millimetres of rain in the previous 21 hours, while Dahanu area recorded 308 millimetres, according to private weather forecast agency Skymet Weather. The off shore trough extending along the west coast of India is behind the forecast of heavy rains for Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala.
On Sunday, severe water-logging was reported in Sion, Andheri, Ghatkopar, Hindmata Circle in Parel, King's Circle in Matunga and several other areas, which forced the police to divert traffic in Mumbai.
Authorities were also forced to divert traffic from the Ghatkopar rail overbridge after noticing cracks in the structure. On 3 July, a part of a roadover bridge (ROB) at Mumbai's suburban Andheri railway station had collapsed. A woman, who was critically injured in the mishap, succumbed to her injuries on Saturday. The next day, a road bridge with two pedestrian walkways on Grant Road station was closed after potentially dangerous cracks were noticed.
Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 11:12 AM
Waterlogging reported at Thane; Central Railway says trains running with caution
As a precautionary measure, the trains are running slowly between Thane and Kalwa, resulting in delay in services. The Central Railway has stationed senior officials at these stations for quick management of issues
Downpour expected to continue in Mumbai
The downpour in Mumbai — which led to waterlogging in several areas during the weekend — is likely to continue in the city and its neighbouring districts as the India Meteorological Department has predicted further heavy rainfall for the Konkan region and Goa.
In Maharashtra, heavy rainfall is "very likely" in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts, while "extremely heavy rains" are expected at Raigad on Monday. Palghar and Raigad are expected to witness extremely heavy rainfall on Tuesday as well, the Met department said.
Traffic stopped at fast track towards Churchgate at Nallasopara station
Western Railway tweeted that the traffic on "up fast line" at Nallasopara Station has been stopped resulting in delay of 15-20 mins in local services and regulation of various Mumbai bound trains at/beyond Virar, in view of water which is currently 180 millimetre above rail level due to incessant rains.
Waterlogging reported at footover bridge in Kurla station
Incessant rains have resulted in waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai, including a footover bridge (FOB) at Kurla station.
Rains affect services at Nallapsopara station in Mumbai
Western Railway said that due to water over 180 mm on the "up fast line" at Nallasopara, traffic was stopped on it. "Hence there is delay of about 15 minutes in suburban trains. Other three lines at Nallasopara working, with trains running on restricted speed," it said in a tweet.
11:12 (IST)
Traffic unaffected by rains on WEH
No traffic congestion on Western Express Highway from Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport to NC Kelkar at Mahim.
11:05 (IST)
Wall collapses at Sandhurst Road
A wall reportedly collapsed on the slow track line at Sandhurst Road. The Central Railway said that the train services were unaffected.
10:56 (IST)
10:32 (IST)
Jet Airways issues waiver on penalty for today
In view of heavy rains, Jet Airways has issued a waiver on penalties for date/flight change, refund, no-show (including fare difference if any), on all confirmed tickets for flights operating to and from Mumbai for Monday.
10:03 (IST)
Downpour expected to continue in Mumbai
The downpour in Mumbai — which led to waterlogging in several areas during the weekend — is likely to continue in the city and its neighbouring districts as the India Meteorological Department has predicted further heavy rainfall for the Konkan region and Goa.
In Maharashtra, heavy rainfall is "very likely" in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts, while "extremely heavy rains" are expected at Raigad on Monday. Palghar and Raigad are expected to witness extremely heavy rainfall on Tuesday as well, the Met department said.
10:00 (IST)
09:56 (IST)
09:46 (IST)
09:41 (IST)
09:28 (IST)
