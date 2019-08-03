Mumbai rains LIVE updates: One dead, another injured in rain-related incidents in Thane; cars washed away in some localities

Mumbai rains LATEST updates: One person was electrocuted as heavy rains battered Thane district on Saturday, disrupting normal life due to water-logging and flooding in some parts, officials said.
Another person suffered serious injuries after the roof of a bakery in Mumbra caved in, officials said. Incessant downpour continued in neighbouring Palghar district as well, prompting the authorities to declare a holiday for educational institutions on Saturday and also issue an advisory asking people to stay indoors.
Mumbai is in for a rainy weekend as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red warning' for the city over 3 and 4 August, Saturday and Sunday. The advisory, which has been issued for western and central Maharashtra, means that "civic and state agencies need to be in a state of preparedness to anticipate'action'," The Times of India reported.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) warned citizens against venturing out to sea or near the sea on beaches, etc as a high tide is expected at around 1.30 pm on Saturday.
The advisory said, "As per IMD, there is a warning of heavy rainfall today along with a high tide of 4.90 meters at 1.44 PM We appeal citizens to avoid venturing near sea or walking in water logged areas. In any emergency call us on 1916."
The Western Railway, in a tweet on Saturday, said that the technical snag on the line near Goregaon has been fixed and the trains were now running without delay. The statement came after the authority's advisory of a delay of 20 minutes on the fast line between Goregaon and Churchgate due to the technical problem.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said Mumbai and its adjoining areas will continue to record "heavy to very heavy" rainfall, as per satellite and radar indications.
The weather forecasting agency observed that the impact of extensive rainfall was developed more towards suburbs, Thane and Navi Mumbai areas in the last 24 hours.
"Mumbai and surrounding areas received widespread rainfall in last 24 hours with heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places. Impact was more towards suburbs, Thane, Navi Mumbai areas. Satellite, radar indicates rainfall will continue," the IMD predicted.
Meanwhile, all government schools will remain closed in Thane today as per the order issued by the Municipal Corporation in view of continuous rainfall in the city. The Western Express Highway got waterlogged after heavy rainfall in Mumbai's Jogeshwari suburb yesterday.
Similarly, streets were inundated and houses submerged, after heavy rainfall in the Palghar town.
Mumbai has been facing incessant rain and waterlogging for past few days. Earlier, 17 flights had been diverted and several were delayed by 30 minutes on average due to heavy rains. Rail services too have been hampered by the intermittent rains.
Updated Date: Aug 03, 2019 13:59:04 IST
Highlights
Thane station waterlogged
The railway tracks at Thane station were waterlogged on Saturday due to constant rain in the area. Heavy to very heavy rainfall was expected throughout Saturdya and Sunday, reports said.
Traffic suspended at Andheri's Veera Desai Road
According to BMC's latest traffic diversion update, vehicles are not being allowed on the Andheri West's busy Veera Desai road area. The stretch, which is dotted with several business establishments, film studios, and residential high-rise towers often faces traffic snarls at the slightest hint of rains. Meanwhile, the water from under the Milan Subway has substantially receded, and the traffic is returning back to normal.
BMC restores traffic around Andheri Subway
The traffic that was caused due to waterlogging in the Andheri subway was sorted out on Saturday afternoon, the BMC said.
Fire-station wise rainfall recorded by BMC
As per the fire station-wise rainfall recorded by the BMC in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Saturday, Dindoshi received 50 milimetres rainfall, followed by Kandivali (41 milimetres), Malad (36 milimetres), Chincholi (34 milimetres), Goregaon (33 milimetres), Bhandup (31 milimetres), Borivali (29 milimetres), Malwani (26 milimetres), Mulund (20 milimetres), Vikhroli (11 milimetres) and Kurla (9 milimetres).
Cars in several areas swept away in Thane
Due to the heavy rainfall in the intervening night between Friday and Saturday in Thane, roads, nullahs and even housing societies were flooded. The gushing water swept away vehicles in some areas, officials said.
One person dies in rain-related accident in Thane
Heavy rainfall causes due to low-pressure over Bay of Bengal
The weather department had on Friday predicted intense heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Saturday and Sunday due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.
UPDATE: Waterlogged areas in Mumbai
The Mumbai Police released a list of the areas in Mumbai that have been waterlogged since Saturday morning.
Highest tide of monsoon expected today
The highest tide of the monsoon season this year is likely on Saturday afternoon, at around 1.30 pm. The tide will measure 4.90 metres. The BMC has advised people to stay away from beaches and the sea in view of the constant rainfall in the city.
'Extremely heavy rain' expected tomorrow
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted an "extremely heavy rain" forecast for Mumbai on Sunday, even as the city experienced intermittently heavy rainfall in several suburbs on Saturday.
IMD issues 'red alert' for Mumbai over weekend
Mumbai is in for a rainy weekend as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red warning' for the city over 3 and 4 August, Saturday and Sunday. The advisory, which has been issued for western and central Maharashtra, means that "civic and state agencies need to be in a state of preparedness to anticipate'action'," The Times of India reported.
High tide expected, BMC warns people to stay away from sea
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) warned citizens against venturing out to sea or near the sea on beaches, etc as a high tide is expected at around 1.30 pm on Saturday.
The advisory said, "As per IMD, there is a warning of heavy rainfall today along with a high tide of 4.90 meters at 1.44 PM We appeal citizens to avoid venturing near sea or walking in water logged areas. In any emergency call us on 1916."
Flight operations unaffected so far, say reports
Mumbai and surrounding areas have been experiencing incessant rain since early Saturday morning, which has resulted in waterlogging and traffic snarls in multiple parts of the city. However, NDTV reported that aviation operations in and out of the Mumbai airport have remained "largely unaffected" so far.
In the first week of July, the operations at the airport were hit by heavy rain that also caused a SpiceJet aircraft to skid off the runway. Several flights had been delayed and diverted over two days.
BMC issues traffic diversion advisory
Waterlogging in low-lying areas in Kalyan
Waterlogging was experienced in low-lying areas in Kalyan on the outskirts of Mumbai. The flooded areas included Shivaji Chowk, Govindwadi bypass and Joshibaug, The Times of India reported.
Technical snag on Western Railway fixed
The Western Railway, in a tweet on Saturday, said that the technical snag on the line near Goregaon has been fixed and the trains were now running without delay. The statement came after the authority's advisory of a delay of 20 minutes on the fast line between Goregaon and Churchgate due to the technical problem.
Govt schools in Thane to remain shut on Saturday
All government schools will remain closed in Thane on Saturday. Thane Municipal Corporation has issued the orders in view of continuous rainfall in the city.
Malad waterlogged due to heavy rainfall
Heavy and continuous rainfall lashed Mumbai on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, and continued in the morning on Saturday. Several western suburbs were waterlogged even as railway lines experienced delays.
All schools, colleges to remain shut in Palghar today
Palghar district collector Kailash Shinde has issued orders that all schools and colleges in the area to remain shut on Saturday, in view of continuous rainfall in the area.
Goregaon-Churchgate fast line on Western Railway delayed
A "technical problem" at a point on the Western Railway's fast line between Goregaon and Churchgate has caused a delay of 15-20 minutes, reports said.
Central Railway says trains delayed on main line
The Central Railway issued a statement on Saturday saying that the trains on the main line were delayed due to incessant heavy rainfall. The statement said, "The trains on trans-harbor and 4th corridor towards Kharkopar on Central Railway are running smoothly. However, due to intense rains, trains on main and harbor line are running at a cautious speed, hence delayed."
WEH around Jogeshwari waterlogged
The Western Express Highway in Mumbai has become waterlogged in the Jogeshwari area after heavy rainfall on Saturday. The rain is expected to continue with the same intensity over the course of the day.
IMD says 'intense rainfall' to continue in Mumbai over Saturday
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday morning said that "Intense rainfall" is likely to continue in the North Konkan areas including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar for the next 4-6 hours.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
13:59 (IST)
Thane station waterlogged
The railway tracks at Thane station were waterlogged on Saturday due to constant rain in the area. Heavy to very heavy rainfall was expected throughout Saturdya and Sunday, reports said.
13:51 (IST)
Traffic suspended at Andheri's Veera Desai Road
According to BMC's latest traffic diversion update, vehicles are not being allowed on the Andheri West's busy Veera Desai road area. The stretch, which is dotted with several business establishments, film studios, and residential high-rise towers often faces traffic snarls at the slightest hint of rains. Meanwhile, the water from under the Milan Subway has substantially receded, and the traffic is returning back to normal.
13:26 (IST)
BMC restores traffic around Andheri Subway
The traffic that was caused due to waterlogging in the Andheri subway was sorted out on Saturday afternoon, the BMC said.
13:23 (IST)
Fire-station wise rainfall recorded by BMC
As per the fire station-wise rainfall recorded by the BMC in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Saturday, Dindoshi received 50 milimetres rainfall, followed by Kandivali (41 milimetres), Malad (36 milimetres), Chincholi (34 milimetres), Goregaon (33 milimetres), Bhandup (31 milimetres), Borivali (29 milimetres), Malwani (26 milimetres), Mulund (20 milimetres), Vikhroli (11 milimetres) and Kurla (9 milimetres).
13:13 (IST)
Cars in several areas swept away in Thane
Due to the heavy rainfall in the intervening night between Friday and Saturday in Thane, roads, nullahs and even housing societies were flooded. The gushing water swept away vehicles in some areas, officials said.
13:04 (IST)
One person dies in rain-related accident in Thane
13:03 (IST)
Heavy rainfall causes due to low-pressure over Bay of Bengal
The weather department had on Friday predicted intense heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Saturday and Sunday due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.
12:24 (IST)
Heavy waterlogging reported from Thane district
Here are some visuals of waterlogging in Thane. As rains continue, the Municipal Corporation has ordered schools and colleges to remain shut.
12:20 (IST)
Boisar-Palghar road turns into a stream
The water from a creek has inundated the Palghar-Boisar road in Pune district. The flow of water is such that it has brought the traffic to a standstill.
12:14 (IST)
BMC issues traffic diversion advisory
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation updated the routes where traffic has been diverted.
12:03 (IST)
UPDATE: Waterlogged areas in Mumbai
The Mumbai Police released a list of the areas in Mumbai that have been waterlogged since Saturday morning.
11:57 (IST)
Highest tide of monsoon expected today
The highest tide of the monsoon season this year is likely on Saturday afternoon, at around 1.30 pm. The tide will measure 4.90 metres. The BMC has advised people to stay away from beaches and the sea in view of the constant rainfall in the city.
11:47 (IST)
'Extremely heavy rain' expected tomorrow
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted an "extremely heavy rain" forecast for Mumbai on Sunday, even as the city experienced intermittently heavy rainfall in several suburbs on Saturday.
11:38 (IST)
IMD issues 'red alert' for Mumbai over weekend
Mumbai is in for a rainy weekend as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red warning' for the city over 3 and 4 August, Saturday and Sunday. The advisory, which has been issued for western and central Maharashtra, means that "civic and state agencies need to be in a state of preparedness to anticipate'action'," The Times of India reported.
11:35 (IST)
High tide expected, BMC warns people to stay away from sea
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) warned citizens against venturing out to sea or near the sea on beaches, etc as a high tide is expected at around 1.30 pm on Saturday.
The advisory said, "As per IMD, there is a warning of heavy rainfall today along with a high tide of 4.90 meters at 1.44 PM We appeal citizens to avoid venturing near sea or walking in water logged areas. In any emergency call us on 1916."
11:27 (IST)
Flight operations unaffected so far, say reports
Mumbai and surrounding areas have been experiencing incessant rain since early Saturday morning, which has resulted in waterlogging and traffic snarls in multiple parts of the city. However, NDTV reported that aviation operations in and out of the Mumbai airport have remained "largely unaffected" so far.
In the first week of July, the operations at the airport were hit by heavy rain that also caused a SpiceJet aircraft to skid off the runway. Several flights had been delayed and diverted over two days.
11:14 (IST)
BMC issues traffic diversion advisory
11:10 (IST)
Waterlogging in low-lying areas in Kalyan
Waterlogging was experienced in low-lying areas in Kalyan on the outskirts of Mumbai. The flooded areas included Shivaji Chowk, Govindwadi bypass and Joshibaug, The Times of India reported.
11:08 (IST)
Technical snag on Western Railway fixed
The Western Railway, in a tweet on Saturday, said that the technical snag on the line near Goregaon has been fixed and the trains were now running without delay. The statement came after the authority's advisory of a delay of 20 minutes on the fast line between Goregaon and Churchgate due to the technical problem.
11:02 (IST)
Govt schools in Thane to remain shut on Saturday
All government schools will remain closed in Thane on Saturday. Thane Municipal Corporation has issued the orders in view of continuous rainfall in the city.
11:00 (IST)
Malad waterlogged due to heavy rainfall
Heavy and continuous rainfall lashed Mumbai on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, and continued in the morning on Saturday. Several western suburbs were waterlogged even as railway lines experienced delays.
10:46 (IST)
All schools, colleges to remain shut in Palghar today
Palghar district collector Kailash Shinde has issued orders that all schools and colleges in the area to remain shut on Saturday, in view of continuous rainfall in the area.
10:42 (IST)
Goregaon-Churchgate fast line on Western Railway delayed
A "technical problem" at a point on the Western Railway's fast line between Goregaon and Churchgate has caused a delay of 15-20 minutes, reports said.
10:39 (IST)
Central Railway says trains delayed on main line
The Central Railway issued a statement on Saturday saying that the trains on the main line were delayed due to incessant heavy rainfall. The statement said, "The trains on trans-harbor and 4th corridor towards Kharkopar on Central Railway are running smoothly. However, due to intense rains, trains on main and harbor line are running at a cautious speed, hence delayed."
10:33 (IST)
WEH around Jogeshwari waterlogged
The Western Express Highway in Mumbai has become waterlogged in the Jogeshwari area after heavy rainfall on Saturday. The rain is expected to continue with the same intensity over the course of the day.
10:22 (IST)
IMD says 'intense rainfall' to continue in Mumbai over Saturday
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday morning said that "Intense rainfall" is likely to continue in the North Konkan areas including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar for the next 4-6 hours.