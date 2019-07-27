Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Central Railway says number of stranded passengers at Mahalaxmi Express is 700, not 2,000

Mumbai rains latest updates: The Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railways Sunil Udasi said that the number of passengers held up at Mahalaxmi Express near Badlapur was not 2,000 but, 700.
Even though the rains have stopped in several parts of Mumbai, areas like King's Circle, Chembur, Sion, Matunga remained heavily waterlogged on Saturday morning.
An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, and Pune on Friday. An orange alert is a signal for authorities to gear up for a situation that might eventually turn severe.
#MumbaiLife rains Nowcast: #MumbaiRains may be heavy in some parts of the city and suburbs in the next 2-4 hours.
It is predicted that heavy to very heavy rain will be seen in Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad. Extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Palghar.
"Due to heavy-to-very-heavy rainfall possibility from 27 July, there may be flooding in low-lying areas. Wall collapses in case of old structures cannot be ruled out," an IMD official told Times of India.
Mumbai and Thane may receive heavy rainfall (64.5 millimetre - 204.4 millimetre) till 28 July. Weathermen said there is a cyclonic circulation over South Gujarat and the neighbourhood and a feeble offshore trough from North Maharashtra coast to Karnataka coast.
"Rainfall in last 24 hrs at morning 6.30 am today in Mumbai and around. Few stations reported heavy rainfall in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Rest it was moderate as expected. Today watch for more rains," KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General (DDG), IMD tweeted.
A red alert was issued for 26 and 28 July in Palghar. The alerts intended to signify stages of rough weather, ranging from yellow to orange to red.
IMD in its Friday bulletin said that more than 3 cm rainfall was recorded on Thursday. It also predicted "heavy to very heavy rainfall" during the next five days across Maharashtra.
"Weather Forecast by I.M.D at 08:00 Hours - INTERMITTENT RAIN/SHOWERS WITH HEAVY FALLS IN CITY AND SUBURBS DURING NIGHT/EARLY MORNING," BMC tweeted.
Earlier, rainfall in Mumbai inundated several areas across the city including Sion, Matunga, Mahim, Andheri, Malad and Dahisar causing traffic snarls at major junctions.
On Wednesday, the city saw waterlogging and heavy rainfall across the city. On Thursday, Skymet weather and IMD predicted heavy showers for Friday.
On Thursday, Santa Cruz observatory recorded 25.4 millimetre and Colaba 11.6 millimetre. Rain since 1 June at Colaba has been 1,292.9 millimetre and Santa Cruz 1,584.5 millimetre.
The monsoon got active on Tuesday midnight, with the island city recording the highest rain this season of 173mm. "There is a strong monsoon circulation over central and northwest India with the presence of an active monsoon trough slightly to the south of its normal position," said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general (meteorology), Regional IMD.
Highlights
11:19 (IST)
Central Railway downgrades number of stranded passengers at Mahalaxmi Express to 700
The Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railways Sunil Udasi said that the number of passengers held up at Mahalaxmi Express near Badlapur was not 2,000 but 700.
Mahalaxmi Express
11:10 (IST)
Badlapur is completely inundated as Ulhas river overflows, reports SkymetWeather
10:49 (IST)
NDRF rescue team arrives at spot where Mahalaxmi Express is stranded
A team of National Disaster Response Force arrived at the location where Mahalaxmi Express is held up between Badlapur and Wangani with as many as 2,000 passengers on-board.
10:29 (IST)
RPF and Mumbai Police reach site where Mahalaxmi Express is held up
As the intense spells continues to batter the city, the Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express, with 2000 passengers on board, was stranded on Saturday.According to a passenger the train is held up between Vangani and Badlapur, which is 100 kilometres away from Mumbai, since 3 am on Saturday.
Speaking to ANI, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railways Sunil Udasi said Railway Protection Force (RPF) and City police have reached the site and biscuits and water is being distributed to the stranded passengers.
"We request passengers of Mahalaxmi Express not to get down from the train. Train is the safe place. Staff, RPF & City Police is in train to look after you. Please wait for advice from NDRF & other disaster management authorities," said Udasi.
10:26 (IST)
Watch: SOS situation near Badlapur as Mahalaxami Express, with 2,000 onboard stuck; rescue ops underway
Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express, with 2000 passengers onboard, halted due to incessant rains and water logging on tracks Saturday. Several Twitter users put out visuals of the area.
10:21 (IST)
Kolhapur-Tirupati Express canceled due to water logging
Water logging in Vanganj due to the overflowing Ulhas river has resulted in the cancellation of 17416 Kolhapur-Tirupati Express and 17415 Tirupati-Kolhapur Express.
10:08 (IST)
Mahalaxmi Express stranded near Badlapur
Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging, Mahalaxmi Express is held up between Badlapur and Wangani at KM72 with around 2000 passengers.
09:54 (IST)
Early morning visuals from Kalyan
Several places in Kalyan area were water-logged on Saturday morning after Waldhuni river overflowed due to heavy rainfalls.
09:51 (IST)
Cattle, stray animals take hit of water logging in low lying areas
Heavy intermittent spells of rainfall have been lashing Mumbai since yesterday. The water logging in several low-lying areas like Kalyan, Nala Sopara, Mira Bhayender, Badlapur etc have thrown life out of gear, but mutely suffering the situation are stray animals and bovines stuck in stables. A twitter user shared these pictures to show the plight of buffaloes stuck at a Kalyan stable this morning.
09:37 (IST)
Chembur roads remain waterlogged even as Mumbai gets a break from continuous rainfall
Even though the rains have stopped in several parts of Mumbai, the Chembur area remained heavily waterlogged on Saturday morning
08:48 (IST)
Reports warn of heavy traffic in western suburbs
NDTV reported that In Juhu Tara Road, Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road, several stretches of SV Road and parts of Western Express Highway due to waterlogging. Traffic jam on the Western Express Highway started before the toll plaza at Bandra and extended all the way up to Borivali, around 25 km away.
08:38 (IST)
Mumbai suburbs received 150-180 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours
08:10 (IST)
No respite in site for Mumbaikars with early morning downpour, prediction for more rain
It looks like a squib of a weekend for now as city gets little to no respite from last night's pounding as rains stared early in the morning. Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds continued in various parts of the city.
That with IMDs further prediction of heavy rain all through today indicate that this would be a sluggish weekend at best.