Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Local trains in Western, Central, Harbour lines running late; 100 mm rainfall recorded between 4-5 am on Monday

Mumbai rains LATEST updates: Local trains in Mumbai are running late after waterlogging on railway tracks due to heavy overnight rain in the city. Several short and long-distance trains have also been delayed or cancelled. At least 100 mm of rainfall was recorded between 4 and 5 am on Monday, with more than 360 mm recorded overnight.
Following incessant rains through the night and early morning on Monday, severe water-logging was reported in parts of Ghatkopar, Palghar and Sion. Several commuters also tweeted images of a flooded Palghar station. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has diverted traffic in following areas: Gandhi Market traffic diverted via Bhau Daji Road and Sulochana Shetty Road. Also, traffic from National College in SV Road Bandra West has been diverted via Link Road.
Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai early on Monday causing havoc for office-goers. The rains showed little signs of abetting with the private weather forecaster Skymet recording 63 mm of rains within a span of six hours between 11.30 pm (Sunday) and 5.30 am (Monday).
The sky looked menacing as this report was being written with reports of the intense shower all across Mumbai. Even as local trains, which are the lifeline of the city in terms of communication, are running with minor delays on Monday morning there are reports of waterlogging and traffic jams in some areas like Parel and Dadar.
In a tweet, the BMC had warned of intermittent rain in the city and its suburbs with isolated heavy showers.
Weather Forecast by I.M.D at 02:00 Hours - INTERMITTENT RAIN LIKELY IN CITY AND SUBURBS WITH ISOLATED HEAVY FALLS .@IMDWeather #Monsoon2019 #MCGMUpdates #MumbaiRains #SafeMonsoon pic.twitter.com/m9ug7almPq
— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 30, 2019
SkyMet also warned of flooding in Mumbai in the middle of week predicting very heavy rainfall during the period.
"The commercial capital Mumbai is at serious risk of flooding between July 3 and July 5. Close to 200 mm or more rain/ day is going to batter the city during this period, which could hamper normal life in the city. July also looks extremely promising for Mumbai after good rains were observed in the month of June," a SkyMet report said.
On Friday (28 June), three persons were killed and five injured in rain-related incidents in Mumbai, which was lashed by the first spell of heavy rains this monsoon that marked its most delayed arrival in the city in 45 years, officials said.
Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rains, ending a long dry spell, but a few hours of incessant showers left the financial capital struggling with the familiar monsoon woes of waterlogging, delayed trains, traffic jams and choked drains. Three persons died of electric shocks, while two others were injured in two separate incidents in the western suburbs, a spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. According to the civic official, the deceased were identified as Kashima Yudiyar (60), a resident of Andheri (East), Rajendra Yadav (60) and Sanjay Yadav (24) — both from Goregaon (East).
Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.
Updated Date: Jul 01, 2019 09:41:11 IST
Highlights
Trains between Kurla and Sion held up due to heavy rains
Due to heavy rains between Kurla and Sion, Up fast line services held up, Central Railway tweeted. Suburban services running cautiously on Dn fast, Up & Dn slow lines. On harbour line at Vadala Road trains running with slow speed.
100 mm rainfall recorded between 4-5 am this morning
Local trains in Mumbai are running late after waterlogging on railway tracks due to heavy overnight rain in the city. Several short and long-distance trains have also been delayed or cancelled.
At least 100 mm of rainfall was recorded between 4 and 5 am on Monday, with more than 360 mm recorded overnight.
13 trains were cancelled due to flooding in Palghar
Due to very heavy rains in Palghar through Sunday night, 13 trains have been cancelled, Western Railway PRO said. After the water levels receded, trains from Palghar started running from at 8.05 am at restricted speed of 30 kmph in view of safety.
Two trains cancelled between Karjat and Lonavala
Two trains have been cancelled; One has been diverted and two trains have been rescheduled due to the derailment of goods train between Jambrung and Thakurwadi on ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala, Sunil Udasi, CPRO, Central Railways said.
Flooding in Chembur
Dadar East flooded
ANI reported that parts of Dadar East, Hindmata and Parel were flooded. Schoolchildren had to wade through knee-length water to travel.
Trains between Churchgate and Marine Lines temporarily suspended
Trains between Churchgate and Marine Lines have been stopped. Western Railways tweeted that due to heavy winds, material for ongoing construction work fell on overhead equipment (OHE) at Marine Lines due to which trains have been stopped between Churchgate and Marine Lines. Restoration work is in full swing and operations will resume in 30 minutes.
BMC tweets out traffic diversion updates
BMC tweeted traffic diversion updates: Gandhi Market traffic diverted via Bhau Daji Road and Sulochana Shetty Road. Also, traffic from National College in SV Road Bandra West has been diverted via Link Road.
Mumbai received 63mm of rainfall in 6 hours between 11.30 pm (Sunday) to 5,30 am (Monday)
Skymet reported that overnight rains have been quite intense. According to the private weather forecaster, in the past six hours, (between 11.30 pm last night to 5.30 am today) Mumbai has received 63 mm of rain.
Mumbai Twitterati becomes monsoon reporter
Twitter is flooded with images and videos of Mumbai rains. However, it is difficult to ascertain the veracity of each video. Users shared videos of water logging in Sion, Wadala , Antophill, Western Highway, King Circle, Thane-Belapur road, Mulund-Airoli Link Road.
Skymet has predicted flooding on 3-5 July
Twitter users shared videos of early morning rains. Skymet also predicted flooding in Mumbai on 3 and 5 July.
Heavy water logging on tracks at Palghar
Monday began with an ominous sky and a very heavy downpour as office-goers in Mumbai struggled with commute and water-logging problems in several areas. According to ANI, heavy water logging was reported on tracks at Palghar at about 4.30 on Monday due to incessant rains through the night. 12009 Mumbai Central-Shatabdi Express has been delayed for an hour. Following trains have been cancelled and shortly terminated.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
09:41 (IST)
Corrected help desk numbers for Passenger enquiry due to waterlogging at Palghar station
09:38 (IST)
Tracks flooded in Sion
Several videos on social media were shared of the Sion station. The railway tracks were submerged due to incessant rains through the night. Heavy winds led to bamboo from nearby construction work falling on tracks at Marine Lines. All trains on the Churchgate-Marine Lines have been stopped. Restoration work is on and traffic is expected to resume in 30 minutes, Western Railway tweeted.
09:26 (IST)
93 mm rainfall in Santa Cruz
In the last 24 hours (from 8.30 am on Sunday), Santa Cruz received 93 mm of rainfall, slightly short of a three-digit spell, reported Skymet.
09:23 (IST)
Trains between Kurla and Sion held up due to heavy rains
Due to heavy rains between Kurla and Sion, Up fast line services held up, Central Railway tweeted. Suburban services running cautiously on Dn fast, Up & Dn slow lines. On harbour line at Vadala Road trains running with slow speed.
09:21 (IST)
Some trains in Mumbai-Valsad-Surat section were cancelled
Western Railway said that some trains in the Mumbai-Valsad-Surat section have been cancelled due to water-logging in Palghar section. Western Railway later confirmed that water levels had receded and train movement had re-started from 8.05 am. However, train speeds were restricted to 30 km/h to ensure safety.
09:20 (IST)
100 mm rainfall recorded between 4-5 am this morning
Local trains in Mumbai are running late after waterlogging on railway tracks due to heavy overnight rain in the city. Several short and long-distance trains have also been delayed or cancelled.
At least 100 mm of rainfall was recorded between 4 and 5 am on Monday, with more than 360 mm recorded overnight.
09:15 (IST)
13 trains were cancelled due to flooding in Palghar
Due to very heavy rains in Palghar through Sunday night, 13 trains have been cancelled, Western Railway PRO said. After the water levels receded, trains from Palghar started running from at 8.05 am at restricted speed of 30 kmph in view of safety.
09:11 (IST)
Two trains cancelled between Karjat and Lonavala
Two trains have been cancelled; One has been diverted and two trains have been rescheduled due to the derailment of goods train between Jambrung and Thakurwadi on ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala, Sunil Udasi, CPRO, Central Railways said.
09:07 (IST)
Flooding in Chembur
08:59 (IST)
Dadar East flooded
ANI reported that parts of Dadar East, Hindmata and Parel were flooded. Schoolchildren had to wade through knee-length water to travel.
08:54 (IST)
Trains between Churchgate and Marine Lines temporarily suspended
Trains between Churchgate and Marine Lines have been stopped. Western Railways tweeted that due to heavy winds, material for ongoing construction work fell on overhead equipment (OHE) at Marine Lines due to which trains have been stopped between Churchgate and Marine Lines. Restoration work is in full swing and operations will resume in 30 minutes.
08:39 (IST)
BMC tweets out traffic diversion updates
BMC tweeted traffic diversion updates: Gandhi Market traffic diverted via Bhau Daji Road and Sulochana Shetty Road. Also, traffic from National College in SV Road Bandra West has been diverted via Link Road.
08:37 (IST)
Flooding in Palghar and Ghatkopar
Heavy rains were reported in parts of Ghatkopar. Several commuters also tweeted images of a flooded Palghar station.
08:34 (IST)
Western Railways have tweeted the rescheduled timings of trains
08:25 (IST)
Mumbai received 63mm of rainfall in 6 hours between 11.30 pm (Sunday) to 5,30 am (Monday)
Skymet reported that overnight rains have been quite intense. According to the private weather forecaster, in the past six hours, (between 11.30 pm last night to 5.30 am today) Mumbai has received 63 mm of rain.
08:21 (IST)
Rains in Khargar
08:21 (IST)
Rains in Khargar
08:19 (IST)
Mumbai Twitterati becomes monsoon reporter
Twitter is flooded with images and videos of Mumbai rains. However, it is difficult to ascertain the veracity of each video. Users shared videos of water logging in Sion, Wadala , Antophill, Western Highway, King Circle, Thane-Belapur road, Mulund-Airoli Link Road.
08:04 (IST)
Skymet has predicted flooding on 3-5 July
Twitter users shared videos of early morning rains. Skymet also predicted flooding in Mumbai on 3 and 5 July.
07:59 (IST)
Heavy water logging on tracks at Palghar
Monday began with an ominous sky and a very heavy downpour as office-goers in Mumbai struggled with commute and water-logging problems in several areas. According to ANI, heavy water logging was reported on tracks at Palghar at about 4.30 on Monday due to incessant rains through the night. 12009 Mumbai Central-Shatabdi Express has been delayed for an hour. Following trains have been cancelled and shortly terminated.