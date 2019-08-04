Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Landslide in Goregaon East injures 4; NDRF teams deployed in Kurla, Parel

Mumbai rains LATEST updates: Four people were injured in a landslide that occurred in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, near Nurani Masjid in Dindoshi, Goregaon East at 7:45 am on Sunday. The side of a hill collapsed due to heavy rains, causing the landslide. Those injured have been identified as Mohammed Hushain Shaikh (15), Zubeda Banu Shaikh (70), Ahemad Hushain Shaikh (14), Abdul Gafar Shaikh (42), as per a report by News18.
As many as 400 people from the Kranti Nagar are were evacuated on Sunday morning following the rise in Mithi River level. They were all shifted to Bazarwad Municipal school in Kurla, according to reports.
In its latest travel advisory for passengers travelling to and from Mumbai, IndiGo airlines requested them to check for delays and/or cancellations due to continuous heavy rains in the city. Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall coupled with a high tide of 4.83 meter at 2.29 pm. The civic body has appealed citizens to not venture into the sea, according to reports.
In the last 24 hours, until 5:30 on Sunday morning, heavy Mumbai rains to the tune of 173 mm have been recorded over Santa Cruz, while rains have crossed 100 mm mark over Colaba. Heavy showers are still going on with Kandivali recording 180 mm rains since yesterday. Many other areas too have reported more than 100 mm of rain, Skymet reported.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that rainfall will continue in Mumbai along with gusty winds. A high tide of 4.5 metre plus is expected on Sunday afternoon. The IMD advisory has cautioned people to avoid outing as far as possible as the sea will be rough. Warnings to fisherman warnings ahead of heavy rainfall have also been issued.
The Central Railways has issued an update for passengers saying that it is reviewing the situation every 30 minutes to decide on the availability of trains. Trains have been suspended on the central main line and harbour line; however, services on trans harbour route and fourth corridor to Kharkopar are unaffected, as per the latest update.
Meanwhile, weather forecasting agency Skymet on Sunday tweeted that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over several places in Mumbai city including the suburban areas.
Services on all four lines between Sion and Kurla have been suspended from 7.20 am due to waterlogging and heavy rains, ANI reported. A high tide of 4.83 metres is expected on Sunday at 2.23 pm in anticipation of which the government authorities have been put on high alert, said reports.
Incessant heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its adjoining areas on Saturday have caused water logging in various parts of the city on Sunday morning. Rains are expected to intensify on 4 and 5 August with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert today. Due to the rains, services on the Western Line are running late by 15 minutes, while BEST has issued diversions for local buses while some trains on Habour Line have been cancelled.
According to IMD's official website, strong winds with speed reaching 40-50 kilometres per hour, are likely to prevail over central and southwest Arabian Sea with rough to very rough conditions expected to prevail along West Bengal & Odisha coasts. Fishermen along the coast have been advised not to venturing into the sea.
ANI reported of water logging in Milan Subway in Santa Cruz on Sunday.
Heavy downpours on Saturday resulted in four college students getting washed away in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar area. Reportedly, the water level suddenly increased at the Pandavkada waterfall while the students were picnicking, which caught them off guard.
CNN-News18 also said that from a group of nine students, six got washed away and one has been declared dead. The report also said that the students were from the SIES college in Navi Mumbai and were picnicking at the spot that is prohibited access to in the monsoon.
ANI reported that the police and fire department are present at the spot.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation tweeted an advisory against spreading rumours as heavy rainfall continued on Saturday. "Please don't spread rumours and create panic... For all updates Please follow MCGM on Twitter @mybmc and download Disaster Management MCGM App."
One person was electrocuted as heavy rains battered Thane district on Saturday, disrupting normal life due to water-logging and flooding in some parts, officials said.
Another person suffered serious injuries after the roof of a bakery in Mumbra caved in, officials said. Incessant downpour continued in neighbouring Palghar district as well, prompting the authorities to declare a holiday for educational institutions on Saturday and also issue an advisory asking people to stay indoors.
Mumbai is in for a rainy weekend as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red warning' for the city over 3 and 4 August, Saturday and Sunday. The advisory, which has been issued for western and central Maharashtra, means that "civic and state agencies need to be in a state of preparedness to anticipate'action'," The Times of India reported.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) warned citizens against venturing out to sea or near the sea on beaches, etc as a high tide is expected at around 1.30 pm on Saturday.
The advisory said, "As per IMD, there is a warning of heavy rainfall today along with a high tide of 4.90 meters at 1.44 PM We appeal citizens to avoid venturing near sea or walking in water logged areas. In any emergency call us on 1916."
The Western Railway, in a tweet on Saturday, said that the technical snag on the line near Goregaon has been fixed and the trains were now running without delay. The statement came after the authority's advisory of a delay of 20 minutes on the fast line between Goregaon and Churchgate due to the technical problem.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said Mumbai and its adjoining areas will continue to record "heavy to very heavy" rainfall, as per satellite and radar indications.
The weather forecasting agency observed that the impact of extensive rainfall was developed more towards suburbs, Thane and Navi Mumbai areas in the last 24 hours.
"Mumbai and surrounding areas received widespread rainfall in last 24 hours with heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places. Impact was more towards suburbs, Thane, Navi Mumbai areas. Satellite, radar indicates rainfall will continue," the IMD predicted.
Meanwhile, all government schools will remain closed in Thane today as per the order issued by the Municipal Corporation in view of continuous rainfall in the city. The Western Express Highway got waterlogged after heavy rainfall in Mumbai's Jogeshwari suburb yesterday.
Similarly, streets were inundated and houses submerged, after heavy rainfall in the Palghar town.
Mumbai has been facing incessant rain and waterlogging for past few days. Earlier, 17 flights had been diverted and several were delayed by 30 minutes on average due to heavy rains. Rail services too have been hampered by the intermittent rains.
11:47 (IST)
Mumbai Police vows to stand by city
On the occasion of Friendship Day, the Mumbai Police tweeted that it is ready to stick with the city through the rainy season which brings about a host of problems for the residents including waterlogging and traffic diversions.
11:45 (IST)
Power cuts reported in several areas
Due to waterlogging in and around the feeder rooms, electricity has been suspended in Vasai Virar, Badlapur, Shahapur, Shahad and Kalyan area, The Indian Express reported.
11:23 (IST)
Landslide in Goregaon East, four injured
Four people were injured in a landslide that occurred in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, near Nurani Masjid in Dindoshi, Goregaon East at 7:45 am on Sunday. The side of a hill collapsed due to heavy rains, causing the landslide. Those injured have been identified as Mohammed Hushain Shaikh (15), Zubeda Banu Shaikh (70), Ahemad Hushain Shaikh (14), Abdul Gafar Shaikh (42), as per a report by News18.
11:22 (IST)
400 people evacuated from Kranti Nagar
As many as 400 people from the Kranti Nagar are were evacuated on Sunday morning following the rise in Mithi River level. They were all shifted to Bazarwad Municipal school in Kurla, according to reports.
11:20 (IST)
Water recedes at Andheri subway
BMC tweeted to inform commuters that water has subsided under the Andheri subway.
11:15 (IST)
NDRF teams deployed in Kurla and Parel
National Disaster Response Force has deployed eight teams to tackle any accidents caused by torrential rain in Maharashtra in Pen in Raigad, Khadvali, Shahad and Kalyan in Thane, Kurla and Parel in Mumbai, Kamshet, Hinjewadi/Mulshi in Pune and Chandori in Nashik.
11:11 (IST)
Heavy rains cause severe water logging across city
Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has so far deployed eight teams each in Maharashtra and Gujarat in view of the monsoon situation.
10:52 (IST)
Helpline numbers
Here is a list of helpline numbers for information on running/ cancellation/ rescheduling of trains:
10:51 (IST)
Massive waterlogging in Nala Sopara
Western Railways tweeted that railway staff is present at the location to continuously monitor the situation.
10:37 (IST)
Traffic diverted in several routes
Following heavy waterlogging, traffic has been diverted in several routes:
1. Samaj Mandir Hall Pratiksha Nagar via Hemant Manjarekar road.
2. Motilal Nagar Post Office via BEST Nagar marg
3. Sainath Subway via Madina Manzil (Stopped at Sainath road)
4. Sion road no 24 via Sion road no 3
5. Dahisar Subway up & down via Sudhir Phadke flyover
6. Milan subway via Milan flyover
7. Veera Desai roat curtled at Veera Desai Police stn
8. Kaju Pada – Opration suspended
9. Dahanukar wadi via Borsa Pada Marg
10:15 (IST)
Western Railways update
Western Railway informed that due to waterlogging between Vasai and Virar railway stations and water flowing above the danger level at railway bridge between Billimora and Navsari, 12925 Paschim Express. Also, 12471 Swaraj Express has been rescheduled to depart two hours late from scheduled time from BDTS. Further, 19015 Saurashtra express got cancelled.
10:04 (IST)
Mithi River level rises, 400 people evacuated
As many as 400 people from the Kranti Nagar are were evacuated on Sunday morning following the rise in Mithi River level. They were all shifted to Bazarwad Municipal school in Kurla, according to reports.
10:00 (IST)
Heavy water logging in Mira Road
Several housing societies in Mira Road area reported severe waterlogging on Sunday.
09:46 (IST)
IndiGo issues flight advisory, asks passengers to check for cancellations
In its latest travel advisory for passengers travelling to and from Mumbai, IndiGo airlines requested them to check for delays and/or cancellations due to continuous heavy rains in the city.
09:42 (IST)
Six trains cancelled by Central Railways
The Central Railways on Sunday said six trains have been cancelled, six diverted and one short terminated due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Mumbai. "Train number 22101 Mumbai-Manmad Rajyarani Express, 22102 Manmad-Mumbai Rajyarani Express, 12118 Manmad-LTT Express, 12117 LTT-Manmad Express, 51033 Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Fast Passenger, 51044 Sainagar Shirdi-Mumbai Fast Passenger have been cancelled for journey date of August 4," said Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway.
"One train was short terminated with train number 12140 Nagpur-Mumbai Sewagram Express and one train was short originated with train number 12139 Mumbai-Nagpur Sewagram Express for August 4 at Nashik Road," he added. Six trains on the affected route in the region were diverted through alternative routes by the Central Railway. "Due to very very intense rainfall throughout, there is an accumulation of water in different sections of Central Railway Suburban section of Mumbai. We are reviewing the situation every 30 minutes," said Udasi.
09:38 (IST)
BMC issues warning in view of high tide
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall coupled with a high tide of 4.83 meter at 2.29 pm. The civic body has appealed citizens to not venture into the sea, according to reports.
09:17 (IST)
Santa Cruz records 173 mm of rain, Kandivali receives 180 mm rainfall so far
In the last 24 hours, until 5:30 on Sunday morning, heavy Mumbai rains to the tune of 173 mm have been recorded over Santa Cruz, while rains have crossed 100 mm mark over Colaba. Heavy showers are still going on with Kandivali recording 180 mm rains since yesterday. Many other areas too have reported more than 100 mm of rain, Skymet reported.
08:57 (IST)
IMD predicts heavy rainfall with strong winds; 4.5 m high tide today
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that rainfall will continue in Mumbai along with gusty winds. A high tide of 4.5 metre plus is expected on Sunday afternoon, and a surcharged Mithi River. The IMD advisory has cautioned people to avoid outing as far as possible as the sea will be rough. Warnings to fishermen ahead of heavy rainfall have also been issued.
08:50 (IST)
Central Railways terminates/diverts trains following boulder accident
The Central Railways in its latest update has informed commuters that it has terminated several inter-state trains after a boulder fell on the tracks on the main line between the Thakurwadi and Monkey Hill section. These include\ the Jabalpur-Mumbai Garibrath Express and Chennai-Mumbai Express.
08:44 (IST)
Boulder falls on Central Railways track
Due to incessant rains, a boulder fell on the middle line between Thakurwadi and Monkey Hill on the South-East Ghat section early on Sunday morning, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway said. "Due to heavy and continuous rains, a boulder has fallen on the middle line and mud has come on track on Down line between Thakurwadi and Monkey Hill on the South-East Ghat section," he said.
However, trains 11041 Chennai Exp, 16381 Kanyakumari Exp, 12163 Chennai Exp, 12123 Deccan Queen, and 11019 Konark Exp have been regulated and restoration work has been started. Details regarding trains diversion, termination, cancellation and delay are still awaited.
08:35 (IST)
Central Railways update
Trains suspended on Central Railways' main line and harbour line; services on trans harbour route and fourth corridor to Kharkopar are unaffected, as per the latest update.
08:31 (IST)
Skymet predicts more rainfall in Mumbai
Weather forecasting agency Skymet on Sunday tweeted that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over several places in Mumbai city including the suburban areas.
08:29 (IST)
Central Railways reviewing situation every 30 minutes
The Central Railways has issued an update for passengers saying that it is reviewing the situation every 30 minutes to decide on the availability of trains. "Due to very very intense rainfall throughout, there is accumulation of water in different sections of Central Railway Suburban section of Mumbai. We are reviewing situation every 30 minutes," it said.
08:08 (IST)
High tide of 4.83 metres at 2.23 pm today
A high tide of 4.83 metres is expected on Sunday at 2.23 pm in anticipation of which the government authorities have been put on high alert, said reports.
08:06 (IST)
Water logging in Santacruz
The Milan Subway in Santa Cruz was completely water-logged following continuous heavy rainfall on Saturday evening in Mumbai.
08:03 (IST)
All trains between Sion and Kurla suspended
Services on all four lines between Sion and Kurla have been suspended from 7.20 am due to waterlogging and heavy rains, ANI reported.
08:02 (IST)
Kalyan railway station waterlogged
The tracks at the Kalyan local railway station were submerged in water on Sunday morning following heavy rainfall on Saturday.
08:00 (IST)
Houses flooded in Nala Sopara
Apart from streets and railway stations, houses in low-lying areas such as Nala Sopara have also got waterlogged following heavy rains in the city.
07:48 (IST)
Western railways services on time despite rains
07:43 (IST)
Water-logging reported in Sion and Santa Cruz areas due to heavy downpour
Water-logging at Milan Subway in Santa Cruz following heavy rains in Western suburbs. While Sion, a low lying neighbourhood in central Mumbai, also get flooded due to water logging on streets.
07:38 (IST)
Harbour line train services between Vashi-Panvel, CST-Wadala, and CST-Andheri routes resume
According to ANI train services between CSMT-Vadala, Vashi-Panvel and CSMT-Andheri/Goregaon have resumed on Harbour line after being suspended at 4:45 am owing to water level rising, two inches above rail top. Water level above rail top at Ambernath-Badlapur and traffic was haulted at 4.30 am, said a Central Railway CRPO.
07:29 (IST)
Firefighting operations currently underway near Crawford market in Navrang Building in South Mumbai
07:25 (IST)
IMD predicts heavy to very heavy downpour as rains likely to intensify over the next 48 hours
The Indian Metrological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city and suburban areas.