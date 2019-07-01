Mumbai rains LIVE updates: It will rain for three more hours, says Skymet, predicts flooding for 3-5 July

Mumbai rains LATEST updates: Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai early on Monday causing havoc for office-goers. The rains showed little signs of abetting with the private weather forecaster Skymet recording 63 mm of rains within a span of six hours between 11.30 pm (Sunday) and 5.30 am (Monday).
The sky looked menacing as this report was being written with reports of the intense shower all across Mumbai. Even as local trains, which are the lifeline of the city in terms of communication, are running with minor delays on Monday morning there are reports of waterlogging and traffic jams in some areas like Parel and Dadar.
In a tweet, the BMC had warned of intermittent rain in the city and its suburbs with isolated heavy showers.
Weather Forecast by I.M.D at 02:00 Hours - INTERMITTENT RAIN LIKELY IN CITY AND SUBURBS WITH ISOLATED HEAVY FALLS .@IMDWeather #Monsoon2019 #MCGMUpdates #MumbaiRains #SafeMonsoon pic.twitter.com/m9ug7almPq
— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 30, 2019
SkyMet also warned of flooding in Mumbai in the middle of week predicting very heavy rainfall during the period.
"The commercial capital Mumbai is at serious risk of flooding between July 3 and July 5. Close to 200 mm or more rain/ day is going to batter the city during this period, which could hamper normal life in the city. July also looks extremely promising for Mumbai after good rains were observed in the month of June," a SkyMet report said.
On Friday (28 June), three persons were killed and five injured in rain-related incidents in Mumbai, which was lashed by the first spell of heavy rains this monsoon that marked its most delayed arrival in the city in 45 years, officials said.
Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rains, ending a long dry spell, but a few hours of incessant showers left the financial capital struggling with the familiar monsoon woes of waterlogging, delayed trains, traffic jams and choked drains. Three persons died of electric shocks, while two others were injured in two separate incidents in the western suburbs, a spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. According to the civic official, the deceased were identified as Kashima Yudiyar (60), a resident of Andheri (East), Rajendra Yadav (60) and Sanjay Yadav (24) — both from Goregaon (East).
Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.
Updated Date: Jul 01, 2019 08:37:05 IST
Highlights
Mumbai received 63mm of rainfall in 6 hours between 11.30 pm (Sunday) to 5,30 am (Monday)
Skymet reported that overnight rains have been quite intense. According to the private weather forecaster, in the past six hours, (between 11.30 pm last night to 5.30 am today) Mumbai has received 63 mm of rain.
Mumbai Twitterati becomes monsoon reporter
Twitter is flooded with images and videos of Mumbai rains. However, it is difficult to ascertain the veracity of each video. Users shared videos of water logging in Sion, Wadala , Antophill, Western Highway, King Circle, Thane-Belapur road, Mulund-Airoli Link Road.
Skymet has predicted flooding on 3-5 July
Twitter users shared videos of early morning rains. Skymet also predicted flooding in Mumbai on 3 and 5 July.
Heavy water logging on tracks at Palghar
Monday began with an ominous sky and a very heavy downpour as office-goers in Mumbai struggled with commute and water-logging problems in several areas. According to ANI, heavy water logging was reported on tracks at Palghar at about 4.30 on Monday due to incessant rains through the night. 12009 Mumbai Central-Shatabdi Express has been delayed for an hour. Following trains have been cancelled and shortly terminated.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
08:37 (IST)
Flooding in Palghar and Ghatkopar
Heavy rains were reported in parts of Ghatkopar. Several commuters also tweeted images of a flooded Palghar station.
08:34 (IST)
Western Railways have tweeted the rescheduled timings of trains
08:25 (IST)
Mumbai received 63mm of rainfall in 6 hours between 11.30 pm (Sunday) to 5,30 am (Monday)
Skymet reported that overnight rains have been quite intense. According to the private weather forecaster, in the past six hours, (between 11.30 pm last night to 5.30 am today) Mumbai has received 63 mm of rain.
08:21 (IST)
Rains in Khargar
08:21 (IST)
Rains in Khargar
08:19 (IST)
Mumbai Twitterati becomes monsoon reporter
Twitter is flooded with images and videos of Mumbai rains. However, it is difficult to ascertain the veracity of each video. Users shared videos of water logging in Sion, Wadala , Antophill, Western Highway, King Circle, Thane-Belapur road, Mulund-Airoli Link Road.
08:04 (IST)
Skymet has predicted flooding on 3-5 July
Twitter users shared videos of early morning rains. Skymet also predicted flooding in Mumbai on 3 and 5 July.
07:59 (IST)
Heavy water logging on tracks at Palghar
Monday began with an ominous sky and a very heavy downpour as office-goers in Mumbai struggled with commute and water-logging problems in several areas. According to ANI, heavy water logging was reported on tracks at Palghar at about 4.30 on Monday due to incessant rains through the night. 12009 Mumbai Central-Shatabdi Express has been delayed for an hour. Following trains have been cancelled and shortly terminated.