Mumbai rains LIVE updates: It will rain for three more hours, says Skymet, predicts flooding for 3-5 July

Mumbai rains LATEST updates: Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai early on Monday causing havoc for office-goers. The rains showed little signs of abetting with the private weather forecaster Skymet recording 63 mm of rains within a span of six hours between 11.30 pm (Sunday) and 5.30 am (Monday).

The sky looked menacing as this report was being written with reports of the intense shower all across Mumbai. Even as local trains, which are the lifeline of the city in terms of communication, are running with minor delays on Monday morning there are reports of waterlogging and traffic jams in some areas like Parel and Dadar.

In a tweet, the BMC had warned of intermittent rain in the city and its suburbs with isolated heavy showers.

SkyMet also warned of flooding in Mumbai in the middle of week predicting very heavy rainfall during the period.

"The commercial capital Mumbai is at serious risk of flooding between July 3 and July 5. Close to 200 mm or more rain/ day is going to batter the city during this period, which could hamper normal life in the city. July also looks extremely promising for Mumbai after good rains were observed in the month of June," a SkyMet report said.

On Friday (28 June), three persons were killed and five injured in rain-related incidents in Mumbai, which was lashed by the first spell of heavy rains this monsoon that marked its most delayed arrival in the city in 45 years, officials said.

Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rains, ending a long dry spell, but a few hours of incessant showers left the financial capital struggling with the familiar monsoon woes of waterlogging, delayed trains, traffic jams and choked drains. Three persons died of electric shocks, while two others were injured in two separate incidents in the western suburbs, a spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. According to the civic official, the deceased were identified as Kashima Yudiyar (60), a resident of Andheri (East), Rajendra Yadav (60) and Sanjay Yadav (24) — both from Goregaon (East).

