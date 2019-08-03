Mumbai rains LIVE updates: IMD says very heavy rainfall expected all through Saturday; parts of Jogeshwari, Malad, Andheri waterlogged

Mumbai rains LATEST updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said Mumbai and its adjoining areas will continue to record "heavy to very heavy" rainfall, as per satellite and radar indications.
The weather forecasting agency observed that the impact of extensive rainfall was developed more towards suburbs, Thane and Navi Mumbai areas in the last 24 hours.
"Mumbai and surrounding areas received widespread rainfall in last 24 hours with heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places. Impact was more towards suburbs, Thane, Navi Mumbai areas. Satellite, radar indicates rainfall will continue," the IMD predicted.
Meanwhile, all government schools will remain closed in Thane today as per the order issued by the Municipal Corporation in view of continuous rainfall in the city. The Western Express Highway got waterlogged after heavy rainfall in Mumbai's Jogeshwari suburb yesterday.
Similarly, streets were inundated and houses submerged, after heavy rainfall in the Palghar town.
Mumbai has been facing incessant rain and waterlogging for past few days. Earlier, 17 flights had been diverted and several were delayed by 30 minutes on average due to heavy rains. Rail services too have been hampered by the intermittent rains.
Updated Date: Aug 03, 2019 10:46:24 IST
Highlights
All schools, colleges to remain shut in Palghar today
Palghar district collector Kailash Shinde has issued orders that all schools and colleges in the area to remain shut on Saturday, in view of continuous rainfall in the area.
Goregaon-Churchgate fast line on Western Railway delayed
A "technical problem" at a point on the Western Railway's fast line between Goregaon and Churchgate has caused a delay of 15-20 minutes, reports said.
Central Railway says trains delayed on main line
The Central Railway issued a statement on Saturday saying that the trains on the main line were delayed due to incessant heavy rainfall. The statement said, "The trains on trans-harbor and 4th corridor towards Kharkopar on Central Railway are running smoothly. However, due to intense rains, trains on main and harbor line are running at a cautious speed, hence delayed."
WEH around Jogeshwari waterlogged
The Western Express Highway in Mumbai has become waterlogged in the Jogeshwari area after heavy rainfall on Saturday. The rain is expected to continue with the same intensity over the course of the day.
IMD says 'intense rainfall' to continue in Mumbai over Saturday
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday morning said that "Intense rainfall" is likely to continue in the North Konkan areas including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar for the next 4-6 hours.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
10:46 (IST)
All schools, colleges to remain shut in Palghar today
Palghar district collector Kailash Shinde has issued orders that all schools and colleges in the area to remain shut on Saturday, in view of continuous rainfall in the area.
10:42 (IST)
Goregaon-Churchgate fast line on Western Railway delayed
A "technical problem" at a point on the Western Railway's fast line between Goregaon and Churchgate has caused a delay of 15-20 minutes, reports said.
10:39 (IST)
Central Railway says trains delayed on main line
The Central Railway issued a statement on Saturday saying that the trains on the main line were delayed due to incessant heavy rainfall. The statement said, "The trains on trans-harbor and 4th corridor towards Kharkopar on Central Railway are running smoothly. However, due to intense rains, trains on main and harbor line are running at a cautious speed, hence delayed."
10:33 (IST)
WEH around Jogeshwari waterlogged
The Western Express Highway in Mumbai has become waterlogged in the Jogeshwari area after heavy rainfall on Saturday. The rain is expected to continue with the same intensity over the course of the day.
10:22 (IST)
IMD says 'intense rainfall' to continue in Mumbai over Saturday
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday morning said that "Intense rainfall" is likely to continue in the North Konkan areas including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar for the next 4-6 hours.