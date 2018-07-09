Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Suburban trains were running late by five to 15 minutes due to water-logging on rail tracks in some places. According to a Western Railway official, movement of trains on some tracks, which got submerged, had to be stopped but services continued on other tracks with restricted speed. There was also heavy water-logging in the central areas of Kurla, Sion and Dadar. Twitter users were in awe of the Central and Western Railway for their prompt action at stations in Mumbai and timely updates about the trains services on social media. "Good job," wrote one user when the Central Railway tweeted about the services being operated on all of its lines. The India Meteorological Department officials have said it is the highest rainfall of the season so far in 24 hours.
17:21 (IST)
Dadar's Parsi Colony is severely waterlogged; more showers expected in the evening
17:20 (IST)
Trains on Western line run normally with minor delay
16:33 (IST)
As Mumbai received 68 millimetres in last 6 hours, Met department warns of more showers
16:31 (IST)
15:55 (IST)
A few trains on Central line have been rescheduled
15:51 (IST)
Meanwhile, GM of Western Railway holds meeting with Municipal Commissioner of Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation at Nallasopara Station
15:40 (IST)
Rail tracks in Kalwa on Central line are completely submerged in water
Video courtesy: Dhiraj Ghugare
15:34 (IST)
Rainwater overflows on Thane station stairs
Video courtesy: Prannoy Palav
15:26 (IST)
Visual from Nanalal Mehta Flyover in Matunga
image courtesy: Simantik Dowerah/Firstpost
15:22 (IST)
15:03 (IST)
Road from Elphinstone Station to Senapati Bapat Marg is completely waterlogged
The road that hundreds of employees in Parel take from the Elphinstone and Parel station is completely waterlogged. Many people have to take a separate foot overbridge to access the main road from the other side.
Image courtesy: Chandrani Datta/ Firstpost
14:56 (IST)
Bollywood actor Diana Penty tweets a video of waterlogged streets of Dadar that should be avoided
14:39 (IST)
Visual from approach route to Elphinstone-Parel bridge
Central areas in Mumbai like Parel, Matunga, Dadar are still waterlogged. The meteorological department has forecast more heavy rains in the city till Tuesday.
Image courtesy: Simantik Dowerah/Firstpost
14:26 (IST)
Central, Western Railway general managers conduct inspections
Central Railway general manager DK Sharma inspected stations between CST and Thane, while Western Railway general manager AK Gupta inspected Nallasopara station — which was heavily waterlogged earlier in the day.
14:17 (IST)
High tide alert from 12-16 July
14:15 (IST)
13:44 (IST)
Four AC local services cancelled
The Western Railway cancelled services of four AC local trains after running its first two services on Monday. The services will resume from Churchgate at 2.55 pm for Virar.
13:24 (IST)
Traffic snarls at Wadala as downpour continues
Image courtesy: Simantik Dowerah/Firstpost
13:14 (IST)
Visuals from waterlogged streets of Khar
13:13 (IST)
12:56 (IST)
Watch: Police official helps elderly couple wade through street
Heavy water-logging has been reported in the central areas of Kurla, Sion and Dadar. The downpour — the heaviest of the season so far in a day — caused traffic jams as many roads and streets were flooded and people were seen wading through knee-deep water.
12:39 (IST)
Traffic closed at Railway Colony in SV Road
Mumbai Police tweeted the diversionary routes for the north and south-bound traffic at Railway Colony. For north bound, the traffic is diverted towards Turner road to Linking road and for south-bound, the traffic is diverted from Khar Traffic Chowki to Linking Road.
12:28 (IST)
Woman dies in Kalyan after bike hits pothole
According to reports, a woman was crushed under a bus after she fell off a bike that hit a pothole in heavy rain in Kalyan on Sunday.
11:59 (IST)
11:56 (IST)
Trains, buses run with delay as Mumbai battles heavy rains
Mira Road (in adjoining Thane district), and Nallasopara and Vasai (in Palghar district) were largely affected due to the heavy showers. Trains under Central Railway were moving slow, but no service was cancelled, an official said.
Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses were slightly delayed, but no service was cancelled or suspended, a BEST spokesperson said. The city's neighbouring areas got even more rains, and roads were submerged.
- PTI
11:44 (IST)
11:42 (IST)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai and its suburbs
While Dadar and Andheri reported waterlogging on Monday, the continuous downpour has also affected areas like Palghar, and Vasai.
11:32 (IST)
Watch: Waterlogging at Dadar TT Circle
Dadar TT Circle filling up as you drive down from Tilak Bridge (Dadar West to East). At 11.20 am, the route it was navigable. but it is filling up fast. If the rains hold, it's better if commuters avoid the Eastern Express Highway.
11:25 (IST)
Western Railway uses heavy duty pumps to ensure uninterrupted services
Heavy duty pumps are being used to pump out water from several stations including Dadar, Matunga Road, and Goregaon.
11:12 (IST)
Traffic unaffected by rains on WEH
No traffic congestion on Western Express Highway from Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport to NC Kelkar at Mahim.
11:05 (IST)
Wall collapses at Sandhurst Road
A wall reportedly collapsed on the slow track line at Sandhurst Road. The Central Railway said that the train services were unaffected.
10:56 (IST)
10:32 (IST)
Jet Airways issues waiver on penalty for today
In view of heavy rains, Jet Airways has issued a waiver on penalties for date/flight change, refund, no-show (including fare difference if any), on all confirmed tickets for flights operating to and from Mumbai for Monday.
10:03 (IST)
10:00 (IST)
09:56 (IST)
09:46 (IST)
Update on situation at Nallasopara station
09:41 (IST)
Live animation of Mumbai rains
09:28 (IST)
