

Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Education Minister Vinod Tawde declared a holiday on Monday for all schools and colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region in view of the heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, a wall collapsed on the slow track line at Sandhurst Road. The Central Railway said that the train services were unaffected by the incident.

Railway services were affected on the Central and Western Railway lines in Mumbai due to the incessant rains. Western Railway said that trains were being run at restricted speed at Nallasopara due to water on tracks. Churchgate-bound train services were stopped in view of the excess waterlogging on the tracks.

The downpour in Mumbai — which led to waterlogging in several areas during the weekend — is likely to continue in the city and its neighbouring districts as the India Meterological Department has predicted further heavy rainfall for Konkan region and Goa.

In Maharashtra, heavy rainfall is "very likely" in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts, while "extremely heavy rains" are expected at Raigad on Monday. Palghar and Raigad are expected to witness extremely heavy rainfall on Tuesday as well.

The IMD forecast "heavy to very heavy" rain for isolated places in Vidarbha, south Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala. Heavy downpour is also expected at some places in Uttarakhand, east Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam, and Meghalaya.

Till 5.30 am on Monday, Mumbai received 108 millimetres of rain in the previous 21 hours, while Dahanu area recorded 308 millimetres, according to private weather forecast agency Skymet Weather. The off shore trough extending along the west coast of India is behind the forecast of heavy rains for Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala.

On Sunday, severe water-logging was reported in Sion, Andheri, Ghatkopar, Hindmata Circle in Parel, King's Circle in Matunga and several other areas, which forced the police to divert traffic in Mumbai.

Authorities were also forced to divert traffic from the Ghatkopar rail overbridge after noticing cracks in the structure. On 3 July, a part of a roadover bridge (ROB) at Mumbai's suburban Andheri railway station had collapsed. A woman, who was critically injured in the mishap, succumbed to her injuries on Saturday. The next day, a road bridge with two pedestrian walkways on Grant Road station was closed after potentially dangerous cracks were noticed.

