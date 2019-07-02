Mumbai rains LIVE updates: High tides of about 5 metres expected at noon; wall collapse in Kalyan claims three lives

Mumbai rains LATEST updates: Many sections of the Mumbai local trains have been shut down while services have been suspended on a few inter-state stations as well due to waterlogging at Nalasopara. Running schedule was affected on Harbour Line and Western Line and the Harbour Line is only functioning upto Bandra station.

Three people died and one got injured today at 1.30 am on Tuesday after a compound wall of the National Urdu School in Kalyan collapsed on an adjoining room due to heavy rain, The Times of India reported.

Incessant monsoon rains resulted in the loss of 13 lives and left 13 injured in Mumbai's Malad area after an overnight downpour caused a wall to collapse on Monday. The rains have wreaked havoc in Mumbai and its suburbs with rains continuing throughout Monday night and even in the early hours of Tuesday.

Mumbai: 12 dead and 13 injured after a wall collapsed on hutments in Pimpripada area of Malad East due to heavy rainfall. Many feared trapped under the debris. NDRF team present at the spot; rescue operations underway. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/aYTp4mBFpP — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019

In a tweet, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, also known as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, said, "In an extremely unfortunate incident, 13 people died in the retaining wall collapse of few hutments built on a hill slope in Kurar Village. Fire Brigade & NDRF had rushed to the spot."

2/2 4 people were rescued & have been admitted at the Shatabdi hospital . We pray for the departed souls & are watching over the injured admitted at the hospital — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 2, 2019

According to ANI, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the incident.

"Pained to know about the loss of lives in Malad wall collapse incidence. My thoughts are with families who lost loved ones & prayers for speedy recovery of injured. Rs 5 lakh will be given to the kin of deceased," he said.

However, in some relief to the citizens, the BMC successfully managed to clear the waterlogging at Hindmata and the Andheri subway.

The fury of the rains has been such that the authorities were forced to declare a public holiday in Mumbai on Tuesday after IMD forecast of heavy rain.

The Government of Maharashtra has declared a public holiday in Mumbai today, for safety of Mumbai city & its citizens, in wake of the very heavy rainfall forecast by IMD #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainsLive #MCGMUpdates — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 1, 2019

The constant showers threw the local train schedule off gear as the railway authorities were forced to stop services as it might endanger lives of the commuters.

Among the worst affected stations on the Western line were Virar, Nallasopara and Palghar with the train tracks completely submerged due to the heavy shower.

1. 16 UP & DN main line trains have been regulated at various stations in Mumbai Divisions due to heavy rain in Virar, Nallasopara, Palghar Stations. Water level is reaching above 150 mm on rail level. #WRUpdates pic.twitter.com/sB9jvKl3mM — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 1, 2019

In view of the crisis due to the rains, the BMC has activated its emergency numbers and appealed to the citizens to call for help when needed.

Mumbai, please note these ward control numbers to get in touch with your wards directly for prompt support #MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates #MumbaiRains #MCGMUpdates pic.twitter.com/eZh59LRfvZ — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 1, 2019

The indications of an extremely wet Tuesday were clear on Monday evening itself when the IMD warned of heavy rains.

Weather Forecast by I.M.D at 20:00 Hours Intermittent rain/showers likely in city and suburbs with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places. . @IMDWeather #Monsoon2019 #MCGMUpdates #MumbaiRains #SafeMonsoon pic.twitter.com/qebLVrbqV8 — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 1, 2019

Due to the rains, a SpiceJet aircraft also skidded and overshot the runway while landing in Mumbai.

"A SpiceJet flight SG6237, which was coming from Jaipur to Mumbai, skid and overshot the main runway at around 11.45 pm on Monday night. All the passengers are safe. The main runway has been temporarily closed," the DNA said in a report.

The incident led to many flights getting diverted and delayed.

Air Vistara offered to accommodate affected passengers in other flights or refund accordingly.

IndiGo Airlines also advised its passengers in Mumbai to check the statues of their flights in Mumbai.

#6ETravelAdvisory: To check flight status, please visit https://t.co/Mj1tYZIvoE or send an SMS ST <flight no.><flight date> as DDMM, e.g. for flight 6E-333 for July 02, send ST 333 0207 to 566772. pic.twitter.com/KkzcTmbf32 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 1, 2019

