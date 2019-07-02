You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Mumbai rains LIVE updates: High tides of about 5 metres expected at noon; wall collapse in Kalyan claims three lives

India FP Staff Jul 02, 2019 09:43:33 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Mumbai rains LIVE updates: High tides of about 5 metres expected at noon; wall collapse in Kalyan claims three lives

  • 09:43 (IST)

    Indian Navy comes to citizens' rescue 

    The Indian Navy has deployed various teams to provide relief to rain hit areas and help evacuate stranded Mumbaikars in various parts of the city.

  • 09:29 (IST)

    Wall collapse kills three in Kalyan

    Three people died and one got injured today at 1.30 am on Tuesday after a compound wall of the National Urdu School in Kalyan collapsed on an adjoining room due to heavy rain, The Times of India reported.

  • 09:20 (IST)

    High tides in Mumbai at 11.52 am today

     

    High tides of about 4.59 meters expected in Mumbai at around 11.52 am today, ANI has reported.

  • 09:19 (IST)

    Local trains affected

     

    Many sections of the Mumbai local trains have been shut down while services have been suspended on a few inter-state stations as well due to waterlogging at Nalasopara. Running schedule was affected on Harbour Line and Western Line and the Harbour Line is only functioning upto Bandra station. 

  • 09:11 (IST)

    Central Railway cancels many trains; Harbour Line trains only going up to Bandra

    Central Railways tweeted: Due to very heavy rainfall, Central Railway Mumbai Suburban Services will run in following sections only till further notice:

    Csmt andheri goregaon harbour line
    Vashi panvel harbour line
    Thane vashi Panvel transharbour
    4th corridor to Kharkopar
    Thane kasara
    Thane karjat/khopoli

  • 08:57 (IST)

    Water pumped out in Andheri and Sakinaka

    BMC is engaged in pumping out water from various wagterlogged areas including railway stations and subways,

  • 08:50 (IST)

    BMC shares helpline numbers

     

    In case of an emergency, contact BMC immediately on the following numbers:

  • 08:48 (IST)

    CM asks people to stay indoors

     

    The chief minister's office tweeted that unless there is an emergency, people should stay indoors and not venture out in the extreme weather conditions.

  • 08:47 (IST)

    Maharashtra govt declares public holiday 

     

    The Government of Maharashtra on Tuesday declared a public holiday in wake of the heavy rainfall and subsequent waterlogging and train delays in the city.

  • 08:36 (IST)

    Waterlogging in Vakola

    BMC is regularly sharing updates on waterlogging on its Twitter account. Currently, there is heavy waterlogging in Vakola area of Santacruz East locality in Mumbai.

  • 08:27 (IST)

    Mumbaikars share images of flooded houses as rain wreaks havoc in city

    Many residents shared videos of their houses flooded with water after continuous heavy downpour brought Mumbai to a halt on Monday night.

Mumbai rains LATEST updates: Many sections of the Mumbai local trains have been shut down while services have been suspended on a few inter-state stations as well due to waterlogging at Nalasopara. Running schedule was affected on Harbour Line and Western Line and the Harbour Line is only functioning upto Bandra station.

Three people died and one got injured today at 1.30 am on Tuesday after a compound wall of the National Urdu School in Kalyan collapsed on an adjoining room due to heavy rain, The Times of India reported.

Incessant monsoon rains resulted in the loss of 13 lives and left 13 injured in Mumbai's Malad area after an overnight downpour caused a wall to collapse on Monday. The rains have wreaked havoc in Mumbai and its suburbs with rains continuing throughout Monday night and even in the early hours of Tuesday.

In a tweet, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, also known as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, said, "In an extremely unfortunate incident, 13 people died in the retaining wall collapse of few hutments built on a hill slope in Kurar Village. Fire Brigade & NDRF had rushed to the spot."

According to ANI, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the incident.

"Pained to know about the loss of lives in Malad wall collapse incidence. My thoughts are with families who lost loved ones & prayers for speedy recovery of injured. Rs 5 lakh will be given to the kin of deceased," he said.

However, in some relief to the citizens, the BMC successfully managed to clear the waterlogging at Hindmata and the Andheri subway.

The fury of the rains has been such that the authorities were forced to declare a public holiday in Mumbai on Tuesday after IMD forecast of heavy rain.

The constant showers threw the local train schedule off gear as the railway authorities were forced to stop services as it might endanger lives of the commuters.

Among the worst affected stations on the Western line were Virar, Nallasopara and Palghar with the train tracks completely submerged due to the heavy shower.

In view of the crisis due to the rains, the BMC has activated its emergency numbers and appealed to the citizens to call for help when needed.

The indications of an extremely wet Tuesday were clear on Monday evening itself when the IMD warned of heavy rains.

Due to the rains, a SpiceJet aircraft also skidded and overshot the runway while landing in Mumbai.

"A SpiceJet flight SG6237, which was coming from Jaipur to Mumbai, skid and overshot the main runway at around 11.45 pm on Monday night. All the passengers are safe. The main runway has been temporarily closed," the DNA said in a report.

The incident led to many flights getting diverted and delayed.

Air Vistara offered to accommodate affected passengers in other flights or refund accordingly.

IndiGo Airlines also advised its passengers in Mumbai to check the statues of their flights in Mumbai.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.

Updated Date: Jul 02, 2019 09:43:33 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement





Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores