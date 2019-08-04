Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Maharashtra for next 48 hrs, predicts IMD; rescue ops underway

Mumbai rains LATEST updates: In its latest update, IMD has said that winds over the Arabian Sea will continue to be very strong (45-55 kmph) along with low-level convergence along Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts. It is likely to reduce from tomorrow onwards.

Also, the weather forecaster warned that widespread downpour with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places is likely to continue over Gujarat region and Konkan region during the next 24 hours and over Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra during next the 48 hrs.

As many as 35 people are trapped in their houses in Juhugaon near Thane's Khadavli. According to The Indian Express, the first lot of villagers have been airlifted from the area, after Chief Minister's Devendra Fadnavis' appeal to the Indian Air Force.

The South Central Railway on Sunday announced additional diversions and cancellations of several trains in the Mumbai division in the aftermath of continuous heavy rainfall in the city.

"Maharashtra Government requests six more NDRF teams for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar in view of heavy rains. Also requests Indian Air Force for airlifting of around 35 villagers from Ju-Nandkhuri near Khandvali," the CMO tweeted.

On the suburban route, slow train services have resumed on the Thane-Kalyan section. Moreover, Services on trans harbour and 4th corridor up to Kharkopar are running uninterrupted throughout the day, the Central Railways tweeted.

Four people were injured in a landslide that occurred in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, near Nurani Masjid in Dindoshi, Goregaon East at 7:45 am on Sunday. The side of a hill collapsed due to heavy rains, causing the landslide. Those injured have been identified as Mohammed Hushain Shaikh (15), Zubeda Banu Shaikh (70), Ahemad Hushain Shaikh (14), Abdul Gafar Shaikh (42), as per a report by News18.

As many as 400 people from the Kranti Nagar are were evacuated on Sunday morning following the rise in Mithi River level. They were all shifted to Bazarwad Municipal school in Kurla, according to reports.

In its latest travel advisory for passengers travelling to and from Mumbai, IndiGo airlines requested them to check for delays and/or cancellations due to continuous heavy rains in the city. Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall coupled with a high tide of 4.83 meter at 2.29 pm. The civic body has appealed citizens to not venture into the sea, according to reports.

In the last 24 hours, until 5:30 on Sunday morning, heavy Mumbai rains to the tune of 173 mm have been recorded over Santa Cruz, while rains have crossed 100 mm mark over Colaba. Heavy showers are still going on with Kandivali recording 180 mm rains since yesterday. Many other areas too have reported more than 100 mm of rain, Skymet reported.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that rainfall will continue in Mumbai along with gusty winds. A high tide of 4.5 metre plus is expected on Sunday afternoon. The IMD advisory has cautioned people to avoid outing as far as possible as the sea will be rough. Warnings to fisherman warnings ahead of heavy rainfall have also been issued.

The Central Railways has issued an update for passengers saying that it is reviewing the situation every 30 minutes to decide on the availability of trains. Trains have been suspended on the central main line and harbour line; however, services on trans harbour route and fourth corridor to Kharkopar are unaffected, as per the latest update.

Meanwhile, weather forecasting agency Skymet on Sunday tweeted that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over several places in Mumbai city including the suburban areas.

Services on all four lines between Sion and Kurla have been suspended from 7.20 am due to waterlogging and heavy rains, ANI reported. A high tide of 4.83 metres is expected on Sunday at 2.23 pm in anticipation of which the government authorities have been put on high alert, said reports.

Incessant heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its adjoining areas on Saturday have caused water logging in various parts of the city on Sunday morning. Rains are expected to intensify on 4 and 5 August with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert today. Due to the rains, services on the Western Line are running late by 15 minutes, while BEST has issued diversions for local buses while some trains on Habour Line have been cancelled.

According to IMD's official website, strong winds with speed reaching 40-50 kilometres per hour, are likely to prevail over central and southwest Arabian Sea with rough to very rough conditions expected to prevail along West Bengal & Odisha coasts. Fishermen along the coast have been advised not to venturing into the sea.

ANI reported of water logging in Milan Subway in Santa Cruz on Sunday.

Heavy downpours on Saturday resulted in four college students getting washed away in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar area. Reportedly, the water level suddenly increased at the Pandavkada waterfall while the students were picnicking, which caught them off guard.

CNN-News18 also said that from a group of nine students, six got washed away and one has been declared dead. The report also said that the students were from the SIES college in Navi Mumbai and were picnicking at the spot that is prohibited access to in the monsoon.

ANI reported that the police and fire department are present at the spot.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation tweeted an advisory against spreading rumours as heavy rainfall continued on Saturday. "Please don't spread rumours and create panic... For all updates Please follow MCGM on Twitter @mybmc and download Disaster Management MCGM App."

One person was electrocuted as heavy rains battered Thane district on Saturday, disrupting normal life due to water-logging and flooding in some parts, officials said.

Another person suffered serious injuries after the roof of a bakery in Mumbra caved in, officials said. Incessant downpour continued in neighbouring Palghar​ district as well, prompting the authorities to declare a holiday for educational institutions on Saturday and also issue an advisory asking people to stay indoors.

Mumbai is in for a rainy weekend as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red warning' for the city over 3 and 4 August, Saturday and Sunday. The advisory, which has been issued for western and central Maharashtra, means that "civic and state agencies need to be in a state of preparedness to anticipate'action'," The Times of India reported.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) warned citizens against venturing out to sea or near the sea on beaches, etc as a high tide is expected at around 1.30 pm on Saturday.

The advisory said, "As per IMD, there is a warning of heavy rainfall today along with a high tide of 4.90 meters at 1.44 PM We appeal citizens to avoid venturing near sea or walking in water logged areas. In any emergency call us on 1916."

The Western Railway, in a tweet on Saturday, said that the technical snag on the line near Goregaon has been fixed and the trains were now running without delay. The statement came after the authority's advisory of a delay of 20 minutes on the fast line between Goregaon and Churchgate due to the technical problem.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said Mumbai and its adjoining areas will continue to record "heavy to very heavy" rainfall, as per satellite and radar indications.

The weather forecasting agency observed that the impact of extensive rainfall was developed more towards suburbs, Thane and Navi Mumbai areas in the last 24 hours.

"Mumbai and surrounding areas received widespread rainfall in last 24 hours with heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places. Impact was more towards suburbs, Thane, Navi Mumbai areas. Satellite, radar indicates rainfall will continue," the IMD predicted.

Meanwhile, all government schools will remain closed in Thane today as per the order issued by the Municipal Corporation in view of continuous rainfall in the city. The Western Express Highway got waterlogged after heavy rainfall in Mumbai's Jogeshwari suburb yesterday.

Similarly, streets were inundated and houses submerged, after heavy rainfall in the Palghar town.

Mumbai has been facing incessant rain and waterlogging for past few days. Earlier, 17 flights had been diverted and several were delayed by 30 minutes on average due to heavy rains. Rail services too have been hampered by the intermittent rains.