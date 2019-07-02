Mumbai rains LIVE updates: BMC says over 14,000 million litres of water pumped into sea, more than combined capacity of Tulsi and Vihar lake

Mumbai rains LATEST updates: Six pumping stations of BMC pumped out more than 14,000 million litres of water and discharged it into the sea. The volume is more than combined capacity of Tulsi and Vihar lake.

The toll in the Malad wall collapse has reached 19. With rains subsiding in Mumbai, Skymet Weather vice-president Mahesh Palawat tweeted that there will be relief until Wednesday afternoon, but some spells of rain can be expected till then.

Western Railway will run a special train between Dadar and Valsad. The train will depart from Dadar at 6.25 pm and will have 23 coaches. It will halt at all stoppages of 59023 MMCT-Valsad fast passenger, railways informed.

Several localities in Mumbai’s suburbs received over or around 400 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Tuesday, according to reports. The Met Department’s rain gauges at their Colaba observatory and at Santacruz showed overall average rainfall received at 137.88 mm and 375.2 mm in 24 hours ending 8.30 am Tuesday. BMC's weather apparatus at the Dindoshi fire station recording 479.56 mm rain in 24 hours ending 8 am Tuesday.

Due to water coming near Sion Circle, buses from Parel bus depot have been diverted via Wadala. Reports have said that from Dadar bus stand 13 services have been run to Pune, out of which 10 were Shivneri buses. Due to heavy flooding at Nalasopara and Arnala in Palghar district, no buses have left the depots of the respective towns since morning. Meanwhile, two people were rescued by the fire brigade from a stranded car at Malad subway, Sainath Road around midnight on Monday.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday met the families of the victims of the Malad wall collapse and also gave an update of the latest situation in Mumbai.

"There was heavy rainfall in Mumbai last night which led to accidents. In Malad, wall collapsed and at least 13 died, 30-40 (people were) injured. I met them. Local trains operational on Western line but yet to resume on Central line as there's more flooding there. Work on to pump out water," Fadnavis told ANI.

The chief minister said that the civic authorities along with the police are working round the clock to help the citizens.

"In the light of IMD's prediction, we had declared a holiday in schools and colleges last night and for offices in the morning. Police department and the disaster management under BMC are alert and helping people. Barring a few places, overall traffic has been under control," he said.

The chief minister added further, "High tide is expected at 12 noon, we'll monitor the situation. Last night Mumbai Police received 1,600-1,700 tweets from people, they received immediate help. BMC disaster management worked entire night. Heavy rainfall is expected in next two days. We are prepared for it."

In the last 24 hours, Santa Cruz has recorded 375 mm of rains which is the highest in a decade for July. The highest ever was in 2005 when the city recorded 944.2 mm rain in 24 hours, Skymet Weather reported.

Mumbai local trains are running without any disruption between Churchgate and Vasai stations, Western Railway tweeted.

Eighteen people have died in a wall collapse incident after the building fell on hutments in Pimpripada area of Malad East due to heavy rainfall today on Monday night.

The main runway at the Mumbai airport is closed till 2 pm, Indigo Airlines sources confirmed. However, the secondary runway is still functioning. Meanwhile, 54 flights have been diverted to other cities and 52 flights have been cancelled due to inclement weather.

Many sections of the Mumbai local trains have been shut down while services have been suspended on a few inter-state stations as well due to waterlogging at Nalasopara. Running schedule was affected on Harbour Line and Western Line and the Harbour Line is only functioning upto Bandra station.

Three people died and one got injured today at 1.30 am on Tuesday after a compound wall of the National Urdu School in Kalyan collapsed on an adjoining room due to heavy rain, The Times of India reported.

Incessant monsoon rains resulted in the loss of 13 lives and left 13 injured in Mumbai's Malad area after an overnight downpour caused a wall to collapse on Monday. The rains have wreaked havoc in Mumbai and its suburbs with rains continuing throughout Monday night and even in the early hours of Tuesday.

Mumbai: 12 dead and 13 injured after a wall collapsed on hutments in Pimpripada area of Malad East due to heavy rainfall. Many feared trapped under the debris. NDRF team present at the spot; rescue operations underway. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/aYTp4mBFpP — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019

In a tweet, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, also known as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, said, "In an extremely unfortunate incident, 13 people died in the retaining wall collapse of few hutments built on a hill slope in Kurar Village. Fire Brigade & NDRF had rushed to the spot."

2/2 4 people were rescued & have been admitted at the Shatabdi hospital . We pray for the departed souls & are watching over the injured admitted at the hospital — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 2, 2019

According to ANI, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the incident.

"Pained to know about the loss of lives in Malad wall collapse incidence. My thoughts are with families who lost loved ones & prayers for speedy recovery of injured. Rs 5 lakh will be given to the kin of deceased," he said.

However, in some relief to the citizens, the BMC successfully managed to clear the waterlogging at Hindmata and the Andheri subway.

The fury of the rains has been such that the authorities were forced to declare a public holiday in Mumbai on Tuesday after IMD forecast of heavy rain.

The Government of Maharashtra has declared a public holiday in Mumbai today, for safety of Mumbai city & its citizens, in wake of the very heavy rainfall forecast by IMD #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainsLive #MCGMUpdates — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 1, 2019

The constant showers threw the local train schedule off gear as the railway authorities were forced to stop services as it might endanger lives of the commuters.

Among the worst affected stations on the Western line were Virar, Nallasopara and Palghar with the train tracks completely submerged due to the heavy shower.

1. 16 UP & DN main line trains have been regulated at various stations in Mumbai Divisions due to heavy rain in Virar, Nallasopara, Palghar Stations. Water level is reaching above 150 mm on rail level. #WRUpdates pic.twitter.com/sB9jvKl3mM — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 1, 2019

In view of the crisis due to the rains, the BMC has activated its emergency numbers and appealed to the citizens to call for help when needed.

Mumbai, please note these ward control numbers to get in touch with your wards directly for prompt support #MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates #MumbaiRains #MCGMUpdates pic.twitter.com/eZh59LRfvZ — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 1, 2019

The indications of an extremely wet Tuesday were clear on Monday evening itself when the IMD warned of heavy rains.

Weather Forecast by I.M.D at 20:00 Hours Intermittent rain/showers likely in city and suburbs with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places. . @IMDWeather #Monsoon2019 #MCGMUpdates #MumbaiRains #SafeMonsoon pic.twitter.com/qebLVrbqV8 — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 1, 2019

Due to the rains, a SpiceJet aircraft also skidded and overshot the runway while landing in Mumbai.

"A SpiceJet flight SG6237, which was coming from Jaipur to Mumbai, skid and overshot the main runway at around 11.45 pm on Monday night. All the passengers are safe. The main runway has been temporarily closed," the DNA said in a report.

The incident led to many flights getting diverted and delayed.

Air Vistara offered to accommodate affected passengers in other flights or refund accordingly.

IndiGo Airlines also advised its passengers in Mumbai to check the statues of their flights in Mumbai.

#6ETravelAdvisory: To check flight status, please visit https://t.co/Mj1tYZIvoE or send an SMS ST <flight no.><flight date> as DDMM, e.g. for flight 6E-333 for July 02, send ST 333 0207 to 566772. pic.twitter.com/KkzcTmbf32 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 1, 2019

