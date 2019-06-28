Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: BMC says 43 mm rainfall in Island City, 142 mm in suburbs; Central, Western Railways running behind schedule

Mumbai Rains LATEST Updates | The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in the last five hours Mumbai has recorded an average rainfall of 43.23 mm in the island city, 64.14 mm in eastern suburbs and 78.21 mm in western suburbs.
The civic body said the flow of road traffic has been reported to be slow, while suburban services of the Central and Western Railways were running behind schedule.
Bandra has recorded the maximum rainfall of 30 mm between 10 am to 11 am on Friday. Private weather agency SkymetWeather said that Santa Cruz region has already received a "whopping" 96 mm rainfall in just three hours. It also predicted that there are high chances of a three digit rainfall in Mumbai today.
Though the visibility at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport has been recorded at 1500 metres, flight operations were not affected. However, an airport spokesperson told ANI that there was one diversion around 9 am.
The Andheri subway is waterlogged and services are temporarily suspended for traffic. Commuters are taking hours to travel from Andheri West to the Eastern line. Water-logging on SV Road in Bandra near National College has caused traffic diversion.
Apart from Mumbai, the Southwest Monsoon also made its presence felt in Gujarat. However, no intense rainfall have been observed so far and the state has only recorded scattered to moderate rains till now.
According to Skymet Weather, it is expected to rain in South and East Gujarat. The rains are expected to intensify by tomorrow. Places like Surat, Valsad, Bhavnagar, Baroda, Gandhinagar, and Ahmedabad will get to see the Monsoon showers for the next 48 hours.
After a prolonged dry spell, Mumbai finally received heavy downpour on Friday morning with the weather bureau predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated pockets of the financial capital.
#Mumbai receives heavy rainfall, temperature at 27 Degrees Celsius. pic.twitter.com/vYxvJrchdT
— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019
Parts of Juhu, Vile Parle, Mulund and also neighboring areas like Thane, Titwala, Vasai and Virar received rains, The Times of India reported.
Declaring the onset of monsoon in Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier said, "Southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, Konkan and Maharashtra, some parts of north Arabian sea and south Gujarat and some more parts of Madhya Pradesh."
Though the Friday rains came as the first significant downpour since the arrival of monsoon on 25 June, water logging was witnessed in Dharavi area and Bhoidapada Naka in Vasai (east). The latter region was marooned under water for over five days in July, 2018, with residents doing without electricity for over a week, according to The Times of India.
On Thursday, private weather agency SkymetWeather had tweeted a video of rains in Kharghar region of Mumbai.
The city had experienced light showers in areas such as Santa Cruz and Andheri on Wednesday. As per Met department's prediction, the monsoon would gain strength with a forecast of widespread rainfall in Goa and Konkan including Mumbai for four days till 29 June.
"We are observing the cloud pattern so that we can predict the possible downpour. The forecast for the next four days, till 29 June is of widespread rainfall in Goa and Konkan including Mumbai," the official had said.
The Madhya Maharashtra region would receive some showers while other areas may have some dry days ahead, the official said.
Marathwada and Vidarbha regions shared similar forecast of scattered showers till 29 June which also meant that the farming community as well as drinking water supply schemes in this region would have to wait longer to get sufficient rains to meet their needs.
With inputs from PTI
Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.
Updated Date: Jun 28, 2019 14:31:44 IST
Highlights
Heavy rainfall also expected in North, South Goa
The IMD has predicted rain and thundershowers in North Goa and South Goa. Moderate to heavy spells of rain is likely to be accompanied with winds reaching up to 20-25 Knots.
According to the weather forecasting agency, few places over North Goa and South Goa districts are very likely to receive heavy rainfall during the period. In a press release on Wednesday, Meteorological Centre, Goa had issued a weather warning for North and South Goa for heavy to very heavy rainfall till Saturday.
ANI
For now, rains have partially stopped in Juhu although, the sky is still overcast.
Water-logging at King's Circle, Dr Ambedkar road
Commuters are advised to avoid King's Circle, DR Ambedkar road due to water logging and are suggested to use Eastern Free Way for south Mumbai.
Several regions in Gujarat will witness Monsoon showers for next 48 hours
Apart from Mumbai, the Southwest Monsoon also made its presence felt in Gujarat. However, no intense rainfall have been observed so far and the state has only recorded scattered to moderate rains till now.
According to Skymet Weather, it is expected to rain in South and East Gujarat. The rains are expected to intensify by tomorrow. Places like Surat, Valsad, Bhavnagar, Baroda, Gandhinagar, and Ahmedabad will get to see the Monsoon showers for the next 48 hours.
Waterlogging at Thane Makhmali Talao, Sion and Hindmata Cinema
Areas of Thane Makhmali Talao, Sion and Hindmata Cinema witnesses water-logging. The traffic was diverted through Vandana Tokies (Thane) flyover in Route 494 and 499. Route number 1,4,5,6,7,8,11 and 21 were diverted though Hindmata bridge.
Water-logging was reported from Navi Mumbai's Vashi area.
Santa Cruz records 96 mm rainfall in just three hours
Private weather agency SkymetWeather said that Santa Cruz region has already received a "whopping" 96 mm rainfall in just three hours. It also predicted that there are high chances of a three digit rainfall in Mumbai today.
Mumbai airport functioning, says MIAL spokesperson
Though the visibility at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport has been recorded at 1500 metres, flight operations were not affected. However, an airport spokesperson told ANI that there was one diversion around 9 am.
Andheri subway waterlogged, partially shut for traffic
Andheri subway is waterlogged and services are temporarily suspended for traffic. Commuters are taking hours to travel from Andheri West to the Eastern line. Water-logging on SV Road in Bandra near National College has caused traffic diversion.
Juhu, Vile Parle Mulund among regions to recieve heavy rainfall
Parts of Juhu, Vile Parle, Mulund and also neighboring areas like Thane, Titwala, Vasai and Virar received rains.
Declaring the onset of monsoon in Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier said, "Southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, Konkan and Maharashtra, some parts of north Arabian sea and south Gujarat and some more parts of Madhya Pradesh."
Mumbai receives heavy rainfall on Friday after delayed Monsoons
After a prolonged dry spell, Mumbai finally received heavy downpour on Friday morning with the weather bureau predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated pockets of the financial capital.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
14:31 (IST)
Heavy rainfall also expected in North, South Goa
The IMD has predicted rain and thundershowers in North Goa and South Goa. Moderate to heavy spells of rain is likely to be accompanied with winds reaching up to 20-25 Knots.
According to the weather forecasting agency, few places over North Goa and South Goa districts are very likely to receive heavy rainfall during the period. In a press release on Wednesday, Meteorological Centre, Goa had issued a weather warning for North and South Goa for heavy to very heavy rainfall till Saturday.
ANI
14:29 (IST)
For now, rains have partially stopped in Juhu although, the sky is still overcast.
14:23 (IST)
13:53 (IST)
Bandra receives maximum rains between 10 am to 11 am:
13:46 (IST)
Andheri records 83 mm rain in last 24 hours; heavy rains expected
In the last 24 hours, Andheri recorded 83 mm of rain, Andheri East 76 mm, Borivali 54 mm, Powai 68 mm, Santa Cruz 62 mm, Vikhroli 55 mm, Marine Line 83 mm, Mulund West 53 mm and Bandra 41 mm and Ghatla area in Chembur recorded 36.83 mm rainfall since morning.
More heavy rains are expected for Mumbai as rains continue to pick up pace.
13:36 (IST)
Water-logging at King's Circle, Dr Ambedkar road
Commuters are advised to avoid King's Circle, DR Ambedkar road due to water logging and are suggested to use Eastern Free Way for south Mumbai.
13:32 (IST)
Ghatkopar area has been receiving heavy downpour since Friday morning. Till now, it has recorded 32.26 mm of rainfall.
13:27 (IST)
Mahim has recorded over 12 mm rainfall in the past hour and an overall of 33 mm since morning.
13:17 (IST)
Several regions in Gujarat will witness Monsoon showers for next 48 hours
Apart from Mumbai, the Southwest Monsoon also made its presence felt in Gujarat. However, no intense rainfall have been observed so far and the state has only recorded scattered to moderate rains till now.
According to Skymet Weather, it is expected to rain in South and East Gujarat. The rains are expected to intensify by tomorrow. Places like Surat, Valsad, Bhavnagar, Baroda, Gandhinagar, and Ahmedabad will get to see the Monsoon showers for the next 48 hours.
12:55 (IST)
Waterlogging at Thane Makhmali Talao, Sion and Hindmata Cinema
Areas of Thane Makhmali Talao, Sion and Hindmata Cinema witnesses water-logging. The traffic was diverted through Vandana Tokies (Thane) flyover in Route 494 and 499. Route number 1,4,5,6,7,8,11 and 21 were diverted though Hindmata bridge.
Water-logging was reported from Navi Mumbai's Vashi area.
12:47 (IST)
Santa Cruz records 96 mm rainfall in just three hours
Private weather agency SkymetWeather said that Santa Cruz region has already received a "whopping" 96 mm rainfall in just three hours. It also predicted that there are high chances of a three digit rainfall in Mumbai today.
12:35 (IST)
Commuters stranded at various local train stations on Central Railway
12:33 (IST)
Mumbai airport functioning, says MIAL spokesperson
Though the visibility at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport has been recorded at 1500 metres, flight operations were not affected. However, an airport spokesperson told ANI that there was one diversion around 9 am.
12:19 (IST)
12:08 (IST)
Andheri subway waterlogged, partially shut for traffic
Andheri subway is waterlogged and services are temporarily suspended for traffic. Commuters are taking hours to travel from Andheri West to the Eastern line. Water-logging on SV Road in Bandra near National College has caused traffic diversion.
11:33 (IST)
Western Express Highway sees sluggish traffic as Mumbai receives heavy rainfall
11:31 (IST)
Waterlogging witnessed in Dharavi and Vasai
Though the Friday rains came as the first significant downpour since the arrival of monsoon on 25 June, water logging was witnessed in Dharavi area and Bhoidapada Naka in Vasai (east).
The latter region was marooned under water for over five days in July, 2018, with residents doing without electricity for over a week, according to The Times of India.
11:30 (IST)
Juhu, Vile Parle Mulund among regions to recieve heavy rainfall
Parts of Juhu, Vile Parle, Mulund and also neighboring areas like Thane, Titwala, Vasai and Virar received rains.
Declaring the onset of monsoon in Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier said, "Southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, Konkan and Maharashtra, some parts of north Arabian sea and south Gujarat and some more parts of Madhya Pradesh."
11:26 (IST)
Mumbai receives heavy rainfall on Friday after delayed Monsoons
After a prolonged dry spell, Mumbai finally received heavy downpour on Friday morning with the weather bureau predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated pockets of the financial capital.