Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: BMC says 43 mm rainfall in Island City, 142 mm in suburbs; Central, Western Railways running behind schedule

Mumbai Rains LATEST Updates | The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in the last five hours Mumbai has recorded an average rainfall of 43.23 mm in the island city, 64.14 mm in eastern suburbs and 78.21 mm in western suburbs.

The civic body said the flow of road traffic has been reported to be slow, while suburban services of the Central and Western Railways were running behind schedule.

Bandra has recorded the maximum rainfall of 30 mm between 10 am to 11 am on Friday. Private weather agency SkymetWeather said that Santa Cruz region has already received a "whopping" 96 mm rainfall in just three hours. It also predicted that there are high chances of a three digit rainfall in Mumbai today.

Though the visibility at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport has been recorded at 1500 metres, flight operations were not affected. However, an airport spokesperson told ANI that there was one diversion around 9 am.

The Andheri subway is waterlogged and services are temporarily suspended for traffic. Commuters are taking hours to travel from Andheri West to the Eastern line. Water-logging on SV Road in Bandra near National College has caused traffic diversion.

Apart from Mumbai, the Southwest Monsoon also made its presence felt in Gujarat. However, no intense rainfall have been observed so far and the state has only recorded scattered to moderate rains till now.

According to Skymet Weather, it is expected to rain in South and East Gujarat. The rains are expected to intensify by tomorrow. Places like Surat, Valsad, Bhavnagar, Baroda, Gandhinagar, and Ahmedabad will get to see the Monsoon showers for the next 48 hours.

After a prolonged dry spell, Mumbai finally received heavy downpour on Friday morning with the weather bureau predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated pockets of the financial capital.

Parts of Juhu, Vile Parle, Mulund and also neighboring areas like Thane, Titwala, Vasai and Virar received rains, The Times of India reported.

Declaring the onset of monsoon in Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier said, "Southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, Konkan and Maharashtra, some parts of north Arabian sea and south Gujarat and some more parts of Madhya Pradesh."

Though the Friday rains came as the first significant downpour since the arrival of monsoon on 25 June, water logging was witnessed in Dharavi area and Bhoidapada Naka in Vasai (east). The latter region was marooned under water for over five days in July, 2018, with residents doing without electricity for over a week, according to The Times of India.

On Thursday, private weather agency SkymetWeather had tweeted a video of rains in Kharghar region of Mumbai.

The city had experienced light showers in areas such as Santa Cruz and Andheri on Wednesday. As per Met department's prediction, the monsoon would gain strength with a forecast of widespread rainfall in Goa and Konkan including Mumbai for four days till 29 June.

"We are observing the cloud pattern so that we can predict the possible downpour. The forecast for the next four days, till 29 June is of widespread rainfall in Goa and Konkan including Mumbai," the official had said.

The Madhya Maharashtra region would receive some showers while other areas may have some dry days ahead, the official said.

Marathwada and Vidarbha regions shared similar forecast of scattered showers till 29 June which also meant that the farming community as well as drinking water supply schemes in this region would have to wait longer to get sufficient rains to meet their needs.

With inputs from PTI

