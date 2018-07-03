Mumbai Rains Latest Updates: According to reports, at least one person was injured as part of Gokhale Bridge, connecting Andheri East to West, collapsed affecting the overhead wires too. "Trains on the western line are affected.BMC,Fire Brigade as well as RPF Staff & Officers are deputed on spot for support.Traffic above and below the bridge is stopped for now," Mumbai police confirmed in a tweet.

Mumbai has been witnessing constant heavy rains for over 18 hours now and according to reports rainfall has crossed 90mm in some parts of the city, Intermittent heavy rains are expected to continue today. After heavy rains in Maharashtra's Mumbai, Thane and Palghar areas on Monday, Mumbai rains are likely to continue in these districts on Tuesday as well, the India Meterological Department said in its forecast.

While Mumbai is expected to receive heavy rainfall in some areas on Wednesday and Thursday, "heavy to very heavy rainfall" is likely on Friday and Saturday, for which the IMD has marked an "alert".

Private weather forecaster Skymet Weather said that between 8.30 am on Monday and 5.30 am on Tuesday, Santacruz recorded 97 millimetres of rains.

According to Accuweather, more rains will lash the western coast throughout the week, which can also result in flash floods and travel disruptions. "Residents in higher terrain nearby would also have to remain alert for localised landslides. Daily rainfall could surpass 50 millimetres in many locations. Some locations between Mumbai and Kochi could have 100 millimetres of rain on a given day," it said in a report.

Meanwhile, extremely heavy rain is very likely over Assam and Meghalaya on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Sikkim and Bihar are also expected to receive "heavy to very heavy" rains. Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland , Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Konkan, and Goa, Rayalaseema, coastal Karnataka and Tamil Nadu might also receive heavy rains.

The monsoon covered the entire country on 29 June as it reached Sriganganagar, its last outpost in the country located in west Rajasthan, 17 days ahead of its normal onset date of 15 July.

With inputs from PTI