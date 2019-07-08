Mumbai Rains: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to lash city in next two hours

IMD has predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at a few places with extremely falls at isolated places in Raigad and Palghar districts, and at a few places in Mumbai and Thane today.

Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Monday morning, resulting in waterlogging and slow traffic in various parts of the city.

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport also reported that it had briefly suspended operations due to heavy rains. However, no flights were cancelled. The services were stopped at 9.12 am and later resumed at 9.31 am, reported The Indian Express.

The report quoted a spokesperson for the airport saying, "Due to heavy rains, visibility is changing every minute. Since 9.15 am, the visibility at the airport is fluctuating. There is a delay due to weather. No cancellation as of now, but three diversions took place till now."

Streets in Mumbai flooded due to heavy rainfall, visuals from Dahisar area. IMD has predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at a few places with extremely falls at isolated places in Raigad & Palghar dist & at a few places in Mumbai & Thane dist, today. pic.twitter.com/yttuuRecZF — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019

#6ETravelAdvisory: Request all passengers to check for delays due to heavy rains in #Mumbai. For flight status, visit https://t.co/Mj1tYZIvoE or send an SMS ST <flight no.><flight date> as DDMM, e.g. for flight 6E-333 for Jul 08, send ST 333 0807 to 566772. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 8, 2019 "Along with the cyclonic circulation, there is plenty of moisture that is getting pumped-in from the Arabian Sea. Collectively, this is causing heavy to very heavy rainfall over the region. "This will continue over Konkan and Goa, north Madhya Maharashtra till July 11,” said Anupam Kashypai, head, weather department, IMD, Pune, as reported by Indian Express.

In Mumbai, parts of Sion, Bandra, the Western and Eastern Express highways, and Andheri were waterlogged and experiencing heavy rainfall which is expected to continue for the next few hours, Skymet reported. Traffic jams were also reported from Bandra, Santacruz and Vile Parle and Borivali. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued a statement soon after Twitter users posted updates about the waterlogging and traffic situation in various parts of the city. "Dear Mumbaikars, the city has experienced heavy rainfall in the last couple of hours, especially in the eastern suburb. We regret all the inconvenience. But the intensity is on decline now and our teams will try to pump out logged water as soon as possible," the statement said.

