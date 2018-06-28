Mumbai rains: IMD predicts heavy downpour in city, adjoining regions today, tomorrow

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in the Mumbai region on Thursday and Friday.

"Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated placed in the districts of greater Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad on Thursday and Friday," IMD, Mumbai said in a warning.

An IMD official said the warning will remain applicable from 8.30 am on Thursday to 8.30 am on Friday. "The heavy rainfall warning will be applicable for the same duration tomorrow as well," the official added.

Heavy rains had lashed the city and Thane district over the last weekend and continued on Monday. The downpour had led to waterlogging at several places and slowing the movement of suburban trains.