Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 19:19 PM
Mumbai rains: Heavy showers continue to lash city for second consecutive day; rail services hit
Also Watch
Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
-
Monday, July 2, 2018
Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
-
Tuesday, June 26, 2018
It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
-
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
-
Monday, June 4, 2018
It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma
Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
-
Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
-
Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
-
Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
-
Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma
Also See
-
Mumbai rains: Local train services hit, Dabbawalas suspend work; IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain till Thursday
-
Mumbai rains updates: HC pulls up railways over flooded tracks, says consider privatisation if can't maintain services
-
Bridge at Andheri station collapses due to continuous heavy rain; Piyush Goyal orders inquiry
-