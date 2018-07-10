Football world cup 2018

Mumbai rains: Heavy showers continue to lash city for second consecutive day; rail services hit

India FP Staff Jul 10, 2018 19:19:14 IST

Torrential rain continued to lash the metropolis and its neighbouring areas for the second day on Tuesday, disrupting railway services and badly affecting normal life. PTI

Local trains, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, today moved at the snail's pace due to water-logging of the tracks, resulting in harrowing times for lakhs of office-goers and other commuters. PTI

Local trains, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, on Tuesday moved at the snail's pace due to water-logging of the tracks, resulting in harrowing times for
The IMD's Colaba observatory (for Mumbai) recorded 165.8 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period of 8.30 am yesterday till 8.30 am on Tuesday. The Santacruz observatory, which records rainfall for suburban Mumbai, reported 184.3 mm rainfall in the same period. PTI

There were reports of water logging form several areas, including Hindmata, Parel, King's Circle, Dharavi, Kurla, Sion, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Mulund, Dadar and Borivili, a BMC disaster management unit official said. Reuters

Vehicular movement was slow on the Western Express Highway. However, traffic movement on the Eastern Express Highway was normal. Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses on 14 routes were diverted, a BEST spokesperson said. PTI

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked people not to believe in rumours, doing rounds on the social media, of a cyclone approaching the city. Reuters

The downpour flooded many roads and streets in low-lying areas of the city and its adjoining districts of Palghar and Thane. People at some places were seen wading through waist-deep water. PTI

Dabbawalas suspended their tiffin delivery services due to the rough weather. "We did not collect tiffins on Tuesday because of the water-logging across the city. Our people were finding it hard to wade through knee-deep water on their bicycles," Mumbai Dabbawalas' Association's spokesperson Subhash Talekar said. Reuters

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that an additional 150 pumps have been deployed in Mumbai to drain out rainwater from flooded areas. He said that the pumping systems were all working at full capacity. PTI

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 19:19 PM

