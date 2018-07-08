Mumbai rain: One dead due to heavy showers in city; mega-block on Central Railway suburban line from 11.10 am

Heavy rain continued to lash Mumbai city on Sunday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warning for "heavy to extremely heavy rainfall" over the weekend.

The Met department has forecast intermittent rain with "heavy to very heavy falls" in few places in the city and the suburbs. Earlier it had warned of "heavy to very heavy" rain in Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nanded, Akola, Wardha, Chandrapur and the coastal Konkan.

The suburban rail services are running on all three lines currently, however, the Central Railway will operate a mega-block on the harbour and central lines between 11.10 am to 4.20 pm for carrying out maintenance work on Sunday. Here are the details of the same:

Vidyavihar-Byculla

Maintenance work will be carried out on the 'slow' train route between Vidyavihar and Byculla from 11.20 am to 4.20 pm. Slow trains leaving Ghatkopar, towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from 10.58 am to 4.24 pm will be diverted to the 'fast' line between Vidyavihar and Byculla stations halting at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and further re-diverted to the 'slow' line at Byculla.

Mega Block on 8.7.2018

Vidyavihar-Byculla Up slow line from 11.20 am to 4.20 pm & Kurla-Vashi Up and Dn Harbour Lines from 11.10 am to 4.20 pm pic.twitter.com/r3w6dF6Epn — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 7, 2018

'Slow' train services from CSMT will not stop at Vidyavihar, Curry Road and Chinchpokli stations on Sunday from 11.20 am to 4.20 pm.

'Fast' and 'semi-fast' trains from CSMT between 10.16 am to 2.54 pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund, and Diva stations apart from the respective scheduled halts. However, they will be 20 minutes late, Centra Railway said.

Kurla-Vashi

Harbour line services from CSMT towards Panvel/Vashi/Belapur and vice-versa will remain suspended between 10.20 am to 3.41 pm on Sunday.

However, special train services from CSMT to Kurla and Vashi to Panvel will run during the block period.

One person killed on Saturday

One person was killed and normal life disrupted in many areas on Saturday as, for the second time this week, torrential rains lashed the Mumbai suburbs, and adjoining districts of Thane, Raigad, and Palghar, officials said.

Usha Sawant, 40, was electrocuted and her daughter Kumari, five, injured following a short-circuit in their house in PMGP Colony in suburban Mankhurd.

The Central Railway suburban and long-distance train traffic was again hit after at least three signal poles fell down in the rains. It diverted two trains on the Mumbai-Pune sector and cancelled three services due to the downpour which continued till Saturday evening.

Though streams and water bodies adjoining the Western Railway were swollen, there was no major impact on the train traffic.

Large parts of towns like Palghar, Boisar, Dahanu, Saphale, Virar, Vasai, Kalyan, Ambernath, Badlapur, Vidyavihar, Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar, Karjat, Pali and surrounding villages experienced flooding or heavy waterlogging, throwing traffic movement out of gear.

A majority of the big and small rivers in western and coastal parts of the state including the Savitri River were overflowing, with flood waters running into surrounding villages.

The famed hill stations of Matheran (Raigad) and Mahabaleshwar (Satara), Khandala (Pune) received heavy rains and over 10,000 people jostled in traffic snarls to visit the Bhushi Dam in the neighbouring twin-hill station of Lonavala which received 160 mm rains.

While Matheran and Karjart in Raigad received around 190 mm and 150 mm respectively, Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani 160 mm, Murbad in Thane was inundated under 220 mm, and Wada in Palghar with 230 mm.

The IMD said most places in the Palghar, Thane, and Raigad received an average of around 110-200 mm rains in the past 24 hours.

With inputs from IANS