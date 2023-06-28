Mumbai: Protest erupts at high-rise society after Muslim resident brings goats for sacrifice on Eid

A huge protest erupted at a residential society in Mumbai after a Muslim resident brought two goats allegedly for sacrificing on the occasion of upcoming festival of Eid-Al-Adha.

According to reports, Hindu residents allegedly circulated a CCTV video clip of one Mohsin Sheikh bringing in two goats inside his flat.

This prompted a large number of Hindu residents to gather on the society premises in protest, allegedly chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’. They also, allegedly, recited the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’.

The Mira Road police intervened to settle the dispute and assured the society members that sacrifice would not take place on the society premises, as per rules.

The police, however, registered an FIR against some protesters on the complaint lodged by Mohsin’s wife, though Mohsin was forced remove the goats from the housing society.

“Our society had passed a rule that no livestock would be allowed inside the society, but they (some residents of the society) violated it and brought two goats inside. We are opposing it and will not allow it,” a society resident told ANI.

Mohsin told the media that at nearly 200-250 Muslim families resided in the society and that he was given space to keep his goats every year.

He claimed that it was only this year that the society had denied permission to keep goats on the premises and, therefore, he brought the animals to his house.

He further claimed that he had no plans to sacrifice the goats inside the society.

“We never do sacrifice in the society, always get it done in slaughterhouse or goat shop, every year builder used to give us space to keep goat, but this time builder said that there is no space,” he said, adding that he was asked to take permission from my society residents.

With inputs from agencies